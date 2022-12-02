ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNqZa_0jUVOsSR00

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby !

The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year.

“Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!”

The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2887eP_0jUVOsSR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9boy_0jUVOsSR00

Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red and purple horizontal stripes, the soon-to-be mother of two glowed as she smiled for the camera.

James — a fellow actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse” — was dressed in a sleek suit for the video, which was taken at “The Tamron Hall Show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJM1t_0jUVOsSR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiCf5_0jUVOsSR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxwGu_0jUVOsSR00

During her appearance on the program, the actress explained why she and her spouse of a little over a year waited so long to share their pregnancy news publicly.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it, but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK,” she told Hall, adding that she “feels so good” their secret is finally out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RvXP_0jUVOsSR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOuJK_0jUVOsSR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wro0O_0jUVOsSR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlDmJ_0jUVOsSR00

Pulliam noted that her daughter, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Edgerton “Ed” Hartwell , is “so excited to be a big sister” that she “talks to the baby regularly.”

With regard to her miscarriage, she heartbreakingly added that Ella had been “on this journey, too.”

“‘Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?'” Pulliam recalled her little girl asking, noting that Ella is “so happy” to know “everything is going well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVFgA_0jUVOsSR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O40qd_0jUVOsSR00

After she and Hartwell divorced in 2011 following five years of marriage, Pulliam met James on the set of the 2019 TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.”

The two got engaged in December 2020 and tied the knot the following September.

Comments / 14

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce

Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Page Six

Page Six

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy