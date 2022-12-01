ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals bring in punters, long snappers for tryouts during bye week

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals players are off for the week but the organization is still doing some work. According to Wednesday’s NFL transaction report, they brought in eight players for tryouts.

You might find the list of players surprising because they were all punters and long snappers.

They had five punters and three long snappers in on Wednesday.

The punters were:

  • Britton Colquitt
  • Nolan Cooney
  • Sterling Hofrichter
  • Brett Kern
  • Seth Vernon

Cooney was with the Cardinals in the offseason and preseason. He recently signed with the practice squad and was elevated to potentially play when Andy Lee was hurt,

Colquitt punted 11 years for the Broncos, Browns and Vikings.

Hofrichter spent time in 2020-2021 with the Falcons and Buccaneers.

Kern has not played this year but has 14 years in the league, mostly with the Titans. He is nearly 37 years old.

Seth Vernon has never played in the league.

The three long snappers they brought in were:

  • Hunter Bradley
  • Thomas Fletcher
  • Steven Wirtel

Bradley was the long snapper for the Packers for four seasons.

Fletcher was drafted as a center by the Panthers in 2021 but has not played in the league yet.

Wirtel snapped nine games for the Packers last season.

The Cardinals have solid punters and long snappers already in Andy Lee and Aaron Brewer.

Are these tryouts because of injuries or illness? Is it for an emergency in the final games? Are the Cardinals looking to move on from Lee and Brewer?

Or is this a way to getting some advanced evaluations when both Lee and Brewer are older and entering free agency after this season?

It will be something to watch over the next few weeks and something to pay attention to as the Cardinals come back next week after the bye.

