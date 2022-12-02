Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Man killed in hit and run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his SUV. Arkansas State Police said the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 4 on Interstate 40 near the 260-mile marker in St. Francis County. According to the preliminary...
neareport.com
Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest
Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
Three brothers charged in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three brothers have been charged in a shooting that took the life of a man in Frayser over the weekend. Detectives have arrested Ajaylin, Alexavier, and Artavioius Williamson in the shooting death of Christopher Cain. Police say this all happened after Cain got into an argument with Artavious earlier that day. According […]
Kait 8
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
Man shot to death at Orange Mound apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death near an Orange Mound apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Eden Park Drive near Brentwood Park around 2:40 p.m. When FOX13 crews arrived, police and fire trucks were...
27-year-old man injured following I-55 shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting on I-55 that left a man injured. Police said it happened around 1:19 a.m., at E Brooks Road and I-55. A 27-year-old man was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information.
Shooting on Gaston Avenue leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue after 12:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle and died at the hospital. Police have not released any suspect information at […]
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
One critical after shooting at North Memphis store
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is critically injured after a shooting at a convenience store in North Memphis Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at B-52 Market on North Hollywood Street at 12:35 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said multiple suspects were shooting at […]
Kait 8
Man killed in late-night crash
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 36-year-old Hughes man was killed when another vehicle hit him. According to the agency’s preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 11:54 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 on Highway 147 (Cranford Lane). A 2004 Pontiac driving south...
Woman breaks into home, steals $50 on kitchen table, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner got a fright when she woke up to find another woman in her kitchen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a woman woke up around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday, December 4 and saw another woman in her kitchen. The...
Man shoots at several people at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a man who shot at multiple people at a gas station. On Dec. 1 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station. near East Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.
Southaven Walmart suspect sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Warrant issued for alleged gunman’s arrest after fatal shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis. The shooting happened Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m. on S. Lauderdale Street. A caller said there was a disturbance and that someone had been shot...
Man shoots at another man 3 separate times in revenge shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for three revenge shootings, from an ongoing feud. On Nov. 5 at approximately 5 p.m., a woman was driving a 2018 Nissan KCK near Corry Road and Eloise Road, with a man in the passenger seat. While driving, they were approached by...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale
UPDATE: Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in this homicide. Video surveillance showed a male occupying a red Range Rover flee from the scene before officers could arrive, MPD said. Investigators developed 24-year-old Tawon Bradford as the shooter and have issued a warrant for Second Degree Murder for his arrest. He and the […]
southarkansassun.com
A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death in Arkansas
A 12-year-old child and two adults were shot and killed in a Threatening event in the East Arkansas community. at the outside of Forrest City inside a house on Gore St. in Medison, they were shot as told by The St. Francis County Sheriff’s officials. they also told that they identified some persons but no one took in the custody till now. Members are still not aware of this event, they also wanted to know about the event.
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
Man killed in crash on I-240, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a crash overnight on I-240, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded to the crash at I-240 and Poplar Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Multiple...
Comments / 0