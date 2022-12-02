Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
KVUE
Texas Secretary of State John Scott to step down at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — The state's top election official is stepping down. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct....
How Texas' drought is destabilizing home foundations
AUSTIN, Texas — While levels of drought have decreased across the state, parts of Central Texas still remain under exceptional drought. Drought affects every aspect of our lives, from the food we eat to the animals we see roaming around. One major thing it impacts is home foundations. Here...
KVUE
1 in 10 Texas hospitals at risk of closure
A new report shows the state of hospitals across Texas. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have been struggling, especially rural ones.
Fall is in the air, and in the leaves. Expert explains why
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you taken a look at the fall foliage popping up around Central Texas recently? That pop of fall colors in the leaves appears to be hitting its peak time this December. Experts say it almost didn't happen. So what changed?. It was actually a combination...
Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows
(The Texas Tribune) Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show. Ahead of each season, ERCOT, which operates the state power grid,...
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities. That could change soon: A new report from Kaufman Hall, a health care consulting agency, that was made public Wednesday...
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
State Christmas tree growers expect good year for sales, Texas A&M reports
AUSTIN, Texas — A newly released report from Texas A&M University states that Christmas tree growers are expecting a sales boost this year. However, prices are predicted to be up slightly due to the drought. Fred Raley is a tree improvement coordinator wit the Texas A&M Forest Service. He...
KVUE
Texans asked to wear pink Monday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Residents throughout Texas were asked Monday to help honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead following an abduction last week. Athena Strand, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, went missing last week in rural Wise County, and her body was discovered on Friday night.
KVUE's top 10 local stories of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to KVUE's top digital story for the year. It may seem a little unbelievable, but there are only a few weeks left of 2022. It was another busy year. From the deadliest school shooting in state history to tornadoes...
Texas DPS agents discover more than 50 undocumented immigrants in storage container near border
WEBB COUNTY, Texas — Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety discovered approximately 50 people identified as undocumented immigrants in a shipping container near the Texas-Mexico border on Monday. According to Texas DPS South Texas Region, officials with the DPS Criminal Investigations Division found a semi-trailer suspected...
KVUE
In after-hours notice, Gov. Greg Abbott announces another leadership change for the Department of Family and Protective Services
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – After a tumultuous three years at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Jaime Masters is out of a job. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Stephanie Muth, a consultant and a former Medicaid director at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will take over the top post in the new year.
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
KVUE
Mall of America reaches settlement with family of boy thrown from balcony
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The family of a Twin Cities boy who was seriously injured when he was thrown off a balcony at the Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement released on behalf of the family. The statement, shared by...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0