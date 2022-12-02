ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VHAD_0jUVOOPz00

PITTSBURGH — A 4-year-old girl and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say there are two persons of interest at this time.

Officers believe 15 rounds were fired.

Drones and K-9 units were used in the search for the suspected shooters.

Allegheny County dispatchers said three people were taken to a hospital but details about a third are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wH1QU_0jUVOOPz00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Connie Nania
4d ago

The headlines in Pittsburgh or Philly could be interchangeable.All cities are overwhelmed with violence because of low or no accountability,local liberal judges and drug gangs .Well,guys you voted for it,pretty soon no one will go anywhere near the city!!!

Reply(7)
11
Misty Danko
3d ago

Pittsburgh is bad anymore that's exactly why I didn't take my kids to the Christmas events this year and we also go every year. I just didn't feel like it was a safe environment for them which is sad because we enjoy going there. Phillyburg is the new name for that city.

Reply
5
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety said just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning that Nakira Taylor-Jones has been safely located. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. 13-year-old Nakira Taylor-Jones was last seen on Dec. 3 around 5 p.m. in Homewood. Taylor-Jones is...
WPXI Pittsburgh

20-year-old killed in overnight crash on I-376 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m. Police said just before the Oakland exit, the car went...
CBS Pittsburgh

Family, friends hold search party for missing Wilkinsburg man Mannar Kadhim

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Family and friends were out on Monday to search for Mannar Kadhim, who has been missing for weeks. Kadhim was last seen on Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11. He's known to go to Homewood, where he works at an auto repair shop. Police said Kadhim seemed to have disappeared without a trace. "Nobody has seen him, we have no reports of him, we have no video of him, we have nothing,"  Wilkinsburg Detective Sgt. Doug Yuhouse said at a press conference last week. Kadhim's family is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that may help find him. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Daily Voice

Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley

Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
PennLive.com

4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
Shore News Network

Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning

PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
wtae.com

School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy