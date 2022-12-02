Read full article on original website
fox9.com
ATF joins investigation into fire at vacant Lyndale apartment building
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a massive fire over the weekend at a vacant Minneapolis apartment building, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Monday it will assist local authorities in the investigation. The ATF's National Response Team has been activated to assist with determining the cause...
fox9.com
Fight at Minneapolis bar leads to fatal shooting: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation in a Minneapolis bar on Saturday night. Minneapolis Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street North East. Officers were called to the scene and found a...
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
fox9.com
Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
fox9.com
Questions arise over landlord responsibility, after fires at two abandoned apartment buildings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire at a vacant, boarded-up building in Minneapolis is now the center of the federal probe, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives join the investigation. It’s the second major fire this year at an abandoned building owned by landlord C. David George....
fox9.com
Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
fox9.com
Minneapolis residents say fire at abandoned building shows danger of negligent property owners
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The president of a Minneapolis neighborhood association where a boarded-up four-story apartment building went up in flames on Saturday is urging the city to do more to address what they see as the underlying issues behind the fire. The early morning blaze on Saturday in the...
fox9.com
Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges
(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
fox9.com
Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.
fox9.com
Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with mall
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement from the family's attorney. The family had filed a lawsuit against the Bloomington megamall in 2021, alleging...
fox9.com
City of Minneapolis working to repair 'major' water main break
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis is asking people to avoid a section of North 2nd Street after a major water main break on Monday. The city says the break is affecting portions of the city. They are working to determine the damage and make a restoration timeline.
fox9.com
U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Sears lease at Mall of America
Attorneys representing the Mall of America will be making their case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The case involves one of the mall's former tenants, Sears, and the future of their space at the Bloomington megamall.
fox9.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Hwy 13 in Burnsville
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pedestrian trying to cross Highway 13 in Burnsville on Monday night was killed after being struck by a truck, Minnesota State Patrol reports. According to troopers, the pedestrian was walking north to south across the highway near Nicollet Avenue when he was hit by a westbound Ram pickup.
fox9.com
Family, loved ones say goodbye to 17-year-old killed while trying to buy sneakers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Saturday morning, hundreds packed into Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale to say goodbye to a life tragically cut short. 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Plymouth on Nov.14. He thought he was going to buy a pair of high-end sneakers, but instead was killed in cold blood in a robbery scheme.
fox9.com
Dog spotted running down I-394: Raw
A dog was spotted running down the carpool lane of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis on Monday. Traffic cameras showed police attempting to catch the dog.
fox9.com
Minneapolis firefighters battling blaze at vacant apartment building with 'squatters' inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Minneapolis are working to put out an extensive fire in a boarded-up apartment building on Saturday morning that was supposed to be vacant but had people inside. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a four-story apartment...
fox9.com
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
fox9.com
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin returning for 2023 season
MINNEAPOLIS - Just days after the University of Minnesota football team beat Wisconsin 23-16 to finish the regular season 8-4 and keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe, PJ Fleck got some very good news for the 2023 season. Star safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday on social media he’s returning to the...
fox9.com
Minnesota Gophers are headed to NYC for bowl season
The Minnesota Gophers are heading to the Big Apple for their bowl game this year. The Gophers will take on Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium.
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck talks Pinstripe Bowl, Tyler Nubin coming back for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is heading to the east coast shortly after Christmas. The Gophers, after beating Wisconsin to finish the 2022 season 8-4, on Sunday accepted an invitation to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. They’ll face Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29. It won’t be PJ Fleck’s first time at the Pinstripe Bowl. He was on the coaching staff for Rutgers when they faced Iowa State.
