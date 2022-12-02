Read full article on original website
Related
cpr.org
State Rep. Brianna Titone is working on a bill to protect families who come to Colorado for gender-affirming care
When lawmakers return to the state capitol in January for the next legislative session, Democrats plan to address legal protections for transgender individuals, parents of transgender youth and providers of gender-affirming care. Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone said she thinks it’s critical to secure protections in Colorado given restrictions in...
Comments / 0