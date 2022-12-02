Read full article on original website
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff's Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading food into each passing vehicle. As an occupancy specialist for the local housing authority, she knows many of the town’s 2,500 people live on fixed incomes; life-long residents who don’t have a lot of money. About 21% of the city is in poverty, above the state and national averages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Henderson’s Annual Christmas Traditions
Christmas is near! Which means so are all of the fun winter festivities. A favorite of many is the Annual Henderson Christmas Parade. The Christmas parade is a coming together of many different individuals from places near and far. Riding, or walking, down the main streets of town. Many of which are from our very own Henderson High School! Our HHS Cheerleaders, FFA, Band, and Majorettes were just a couple of the many that represented us in this year’s parade.
Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability
Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court on Monday after being accused of killing multiple people at a Henderson men's shelter in August. Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability. Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court on Monday after being accused of killing multiple people at a Henderson men's shelter in August.
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday
In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
McCracken County couple indicted following Medicaid Fraud Unit investigation
An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit of the Attorney General's office has resulted in the indictment of a McCracken County couple. The couple, 68-year-old Kenneth Verne Anderson and 63-year-old Gina Smith Anderson are accused of exploitation and theft from vulnerable adults. A McCracken County Grand Jury handed down the indictments on Friday.
Judge-exec has Caldwell County Courthouse shining with Christmas spirit
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people. The attention-getting display is the...
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. On...
Officials Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Woman
Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 22-year-old Ashley Brown Dixon is described as being a white female, standing 5’7”, with blue eyes. It is believed that she is within the Graves County area. If you have information about her location,...
