Christmas is near! Which means so are all of the fun winter festivities. A favorite of many is the Annual Henderson Christmas Parade. The Christmas parade is a coming together of many different individuals from places near and far. Riding, or walking, down the main streets of town. Many of which are from our very own Henderson High School! Our HHS Cheerleaders, FFA, Band, and Majorettes were just a couple of the many that represented us in this year’s parade.

4 DAYS AGO