Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin starting versus Warriors Monday with Myles Turner (hamstring) sidelined
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin as a starter for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The sixth overall pick of the NBA Draft will make the first start of his career against the Warriors tonight while Myles Turner deals with a hamstring injury. Our models project Mathurin,...
Trae Young (shoulder) starting for Hawks on Monday; Jarrett Culver back to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Young is making his return to the court after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury - and a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Jarrett Culver back to the bench.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable versus Cavs Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (back) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavs, the fourth-ranked team in numberFire's Power Rankings. Davis has been sensational this season, and is projected for 49.1 more fantasy points tomorrow, with 24.4...
Ja Morant (ankle) ruled out for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Morant was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. Expect Tyus Jones to draw the start with the superstar on the bench. In 20 games this season, Morant is averaging 28.5 points,...
Jarrett Culver coming off Hawks' bench on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Trae Young is making his return to the court after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury - and a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Culver back to the bench.
Shake Milton coming off 76ers' bench on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Against his former team, James Harden has been cleared to return to the court. While he'll have a minutes restriction, he has been immediately placed in the starting five. In a corresponding move, Milton will revert to the bench.
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed LeBron James (ankle soreness) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James gets his usual injury designation with ankle soreness ahead of Tuesday's tilt with his former team. As of right now he's probable to play. Our models project James for 46 fantasy...
Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) cleared for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, so this comes as no surprise. He has officially received the green light to take the floor versus a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. In 17...
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) will not play Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ziaire Williams (knee) for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. The tenth-overall pick of last year's draft has yet to suit up for the Grizzlies this season, but does seem to be nearing a return. Williams averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1 assists...
Jake LaRavia (foot) out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Jake LaRavia for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. LaRavia will miss his fourth straight game while he deals with a foot injury. The rookie is averaging 18.4 minutes per game in the Grizzlies' rotation this season. LaRavia is averaging 10 points, 6.1 rebounds,...
Aleksej Pokusevski no longer in Thunder's Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City will no longer be starting Aleksej Pokusevski in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder decided to give Jalen Williams the start Monday against the Hawks, and moved Pokusevski to the bench to make room. Pokusevski has a $5,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Raptors officially downgrade Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) to out Monday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hernangomez suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's game against the Magic and wasn't able to return. He'll take tonight off as he tries to recover. Hernangomez has been averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
Jordan Poole (ankle) available, starting for Warriors on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole was recently upgraded to probable with his left ankle soreness. And now, head coach Steve Kerr has officially confirmed that he will be available and start on the wing. Our models project...
Brandon Clarke playing with Grizzlies' second unit Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Brandon Clarke in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Clarke will play with the Grizzlies' second team against the Heat Monday while Santi Aldama takes a spot in the starting five. Our models still project Clarke for great usage tonight,...
Pacers rule out Myles Turner (hamstring) Monday night
The Indiana Pacers have ruled out Myles Turner (hamstring) for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Turner was added to the injury report this afternoon with a hamstring, and the Pacers will hold him out against the Warriors as they take a cautious approach. Turner is averaging 17.6 points,...
John Konchar (toe) won't play Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Konchar was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. Look for David Roddy to get the start on the wing with the sharpshooter sidelined. In 22 games this season, Konchar is averaging...
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
