Royal Variety Performance 2022: Ellie Goulding chats with the Countess of Wessex after dazzling with a rendition of Fields Of Gold

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Ellie Goulding caught up with the Countess of Wessex after performing at the Royal Variety Performance 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday.

The singer, 35, was seen chatting with Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar backstage after her rendition of Fields Of Gold.

Ellie looked sensational in a shimmering green and gold jumpsuit that clung to her lithe figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJTVv_0jUVNFRF00
Chat: Ellie Goulding caught up with the Countess of Wessex after performing at the Royal Variety Performance 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday

She paired it with a matching cloak that she tied over her shoulders for her performance.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of platform high heels.

Her newly-dyed brown tresses were styled poker straight and left to flow down her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OldY7_0jUVNFRF00
Stunning: The singer, 35, was seen chatting with Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar backstage after her rendition of Fields Of Gold

She completed her stunning look with black eyeliner and a dusting of pink blush to enhance her pretty features.

Meanwhile, Sophie looked regal in a floor-length gown with silver lace detailing and sheer sleeves.

The show is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on December 20 and the event will be the first since the Queen died in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kwkgf_0jUVNFRF00
Dazzling: Ellie looked sensational in a shimmering green and gold jumpsuit that clung to her lithe figure

Lee Mack hosted this year’s show, taking over from Alan Carr and it was held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity.

In addition to Ellie, Nile Rodgers performed along with his band Chic, while George Ezra and Becky Hill also took to the stage.

Rita and Gregory Porter sang a duet and Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds performed the remake of their 1996 hit, Three Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc9Un_0jUVNFRF00
Dramatic: She paired it with a matching cloak that she tied over her shoulders for her performance

Meanwhile, this year's Britain's Got Talent winner, comedian Axel Blake, delivered a stand-up routine as part of his prize for being voted the show's champion.

Other comedian's taking to the stage included Al Murray, Maisie Adam and Omid Djalili.

Additional music was delivered by world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Take That singer Gary Barlow and choirmaster Gareth Malone who was accompanied by members of London Youth Choir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g34KE_0jUVNFRF00

The cast of the musical Caberet also took to the stage while Disney’s Newsies had a performance slot with a song from their Tony award-winning musical which opens in London this month.

Elsewhere, Cirque Du Soleil, German magic duo The Ehrlich Brothers, the cast of Giffords Circus performed, while there was classical music from soprano Fatma Said.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on Tuesday December 20 between 8.00 pm - 10.30 pm on ITV1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqxRD_0jUVNFRF00
Fancy footwear: The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of platform high heels

