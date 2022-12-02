City Council delays controversial vote on ProvPort agreements after public outcry

PROVIDENCE – After locals and elected leaders spoke out against the City Council's move to push a deal with ProvPort to full approval, calling the whole process unnecessarily rushed, the council has tabled the matter.

As a small group of demonstrators gathered in front of City Hall on Thursday night to protest the council's move to vote on a tax exemption agreement, lease extension and bond indenture for ProvPort – the nonprofit agency managing the city's deepwater port – Councilman Pedro Espinal arrived and announced that action on the items would be set aside "until further notice." In a later statement, Espinal clarified that the tax agreement would not be taken up again until the new City Council is seated in January, but consideration of the rest of the deal may still be taken up by the current council.

Espinal, who arrived at City Hall with Councilwoman Rachel Miller – likely the next council president – and ProvPort spokesman Bill Fischer, said a "tentative agreement" had been reached.

"We’ll be at the table with ProvPort, and as things develop, we’ll be including our community, which is the way to do this," Espinal said.

Monday night the council's Finance Committee approved the ProvPort deal after a lengthy hearing during which numerous people testified against it, including Julian Drix, the head of the Providence Sustainability Commission, which advises the city on environmental issues.

Councilwoman Helen Anthony was vocal in her criticism, saying the city had not engaged the community in advance and that the votes were rushed. Councilman John Goncalves similarly said the city was "just trying to ram" the deal through. The vote occurred so quickly after the hearing that Espinal, who called the agreement a "blank check," was left frustrated that he did not end up making a comment until after the fact.

Fischer, addressing protesters Thursday, called Monday night's meeting "a rough go for everybody" that brought "a sense of frustration that we felt as well."

"We are partners with the City of Providence," he said. "We want to have a healthy, good relationship, and we respect the opinions the other night. We’re going to continue a conversation and see where this goes. We exist. We have tried to be very good neighbors for a long time."

Fischer cited a few green actions taken by ProvPort such as the elimination of its coal pile and an effort to measure water runoff and embrace offshore wind power.

"We don’t want tight votes," he added. "We don’t want a contentious relationship."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: City Council delays controversial vote on ProvPort agreements after public outcry