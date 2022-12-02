ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing charges

ZACHARY - A high schooler was booked for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a classmate during an off-campus fight that may have stemmed from a dispute at school. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province. The...
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

