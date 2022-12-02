Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at The 2022 Fashion Awards: See Red Carpet Photos!
When it comes to global fashion recognition, few honors compare to The Fashion Awards, an annual event that brings the glamorous from far and wide to one of the world’s hottest fashion capitals: London. Taking place on Monday, December 5, at the Royal Albert Hall in the heart of the city, The Fashion Awards brought not only the hottest celebs to the carpet, but celebrated fashion in all its glory.
Comments / 0