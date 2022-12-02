Read full article on original website
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces $25M to provide building materials to restore hurricane-damaged homes
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $25 million in state funds would go toward providing building materials to restore homes damaged during Hurricane Ian. DeSantis announced the funding at a news conference at American Legion Post No. 103 in Punta Gorda. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
Crazy Names: Florida’s Top 5 Towns
ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
Dane Eagle, who took over Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system, resigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The secretary of Florida’s Dept. of Economic Opportunity is resigning at the end of the month. Dane Eagle sent a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 2. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful...
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state's tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state's budget.
‘Operation Young Guns’ nets 200+ juvenile gun cases in Florida, agencies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A new operation targeting gun violence and young offenders has led to more than 200 cases in the 7th Judicial Circuit in just the last 6 months, according to the state attorney’s office. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced “Operation Young Guns” alongside all four...
