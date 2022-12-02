Read full article on original website
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
New York removing barriers for zero-emission vehicle goals
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will advance clean transportation efforts by removing barriers to the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The legislation will allow homeowners to install charging stations on...
South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise...
Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts...
Siena Poll: New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena College Research Institute has released its annual poll on New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans. According to the poll, 22% plan to spend more on gifts this holiday season. This number is up from 17% in 2021, according to the poll. About 73%...
New York: New law helps protect patients with medical debt
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to protect patients facing high medical bills that lead to garnished wages or liens against the patient’s property, according to a press release from the governor’s office. “No one should face the threat of losing their home or...
Two firefighters injured and livestock lost in Otisco barn fire
OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died in a large barn fire in the town of Otisco Saturday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on December 3, the Otisco Fire Department responded to the barn fire at 4001 Finlon Road, off Route 80. Given the...
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death. Judd died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of...
Troopers respond to deadly crash in Chenango County
NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus on December 5 at approximately 10:58 a.m. where one person was pronounced dead on the scene. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a tractor trailer and...
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
