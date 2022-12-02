Read full article on original website
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In a letter last week and in a committee meeting Monday, Texas lawmakers from both the House and Senate have asked the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s electricity market, to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it.
John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Secretary of State John Scott will step down from his role as the state’s top elections official at the end of the year. “When I took office as...
Cult leader accused of having wives as young as 9, possibly marrying his own daughter: FBI
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A 46-year-old alleged polygamist and cult leader in Arizona is accused of having 20 wives, many of whom were underage, and possibly marrying his own daughter, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations announced. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, along with his co-conspirators and aiders, is accused of...
A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes
A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers. The Permanent School Fund is a state endowment...
Warm & cloudy this week
Fog doesn’t appear to be an issue for most of the area on Sunday but we will start off a little cooler with spots in the upper to mid 50s before jumping back into the upper 60s to near 70. Texans Tailgate Forecast:. Sunday’s weather is perfect for the...
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
