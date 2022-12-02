Read full article on original website
Related
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Glee’s Heather Morris Reflects on ‘Honest and Real’ Friendship With Naya Rivera 2 Years After Death
A strong bond. Glee alum Heather Morris had an “honest and real” friendship with costar Naya Rivera, she exclusively tells In Touch two years after the actress’ death. “She played that character on camera and off camera,” the California native, 35, recalls of her late friend, who she thinks about “every single day,” during the iHeart Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on December 2. “I mean she had that little bite and that little sassiness to her, but it was never too much. And it was always … the right kind of friend.”
Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the Late Actress’ 2 Husbands, Wedding History, Divorces
Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the late star’s children, True and Lillie Parker, shared in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Says She’s Officially ‘Healed’ After Nayte Olukoya Split
Miss Moving On! Former Bachelorette star Michelle Young is officially “healed” following her split from ex-fiancé Nayte Olukoya, the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “I really did the work early on, and it’s a lot when so much is going on outside of...
John Travolta Remembers ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley: ‘Most Special’
Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
Is Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Dating After Tino Franco Drama? She’s ‘Going With the Flow’
Back on the market? Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia gave Bachelor Nation a major dating life update following her split from ex-fiancé Tino Franco, exclusively telling Life & Style that she’s “going with the flow” when it comes to finding love. “I’m definitely just open to seeing...
Taylor Armstrong Says ‘RHOC’ Fans Should Expect ‘Drama’ and ‘Beef to Unravel’ During Season 17
Making reality TV history! Taylor Armstrong, a founding member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, teased the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, telling Life & Styleexclusively that fans should expect “a lot of backside drama” in her newest chapter of reality television. “A...
Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song ‘Berry Pie’
Pouring herself her latest steamy cup of ambition, Dolly Parton declared Sunday that it was “Better late than never!” as she joined TikTok. Whether sensing the swift unraveling of Twitter or finally jumping on the pandemic-fueled trend, the country music legend made her debut on the video-sharing platform over the weekend and by Monday morning has already amassed a following of over 526,000 users and 1.4 million likes by posting a handful of clips introducing herself (as if she ever had to), retrospective montages and a shoutout to the #DollyTok sub-community on the app.
