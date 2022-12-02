A strong bond. Glee alum Heather Morris had an “honest and real” friendship with costar Naya Rivera, she exclusively tells In Touch two years after the actress’ death. “She played that character on camera and off camera,” the California native, 35, recalls of her late friend, who she thinks about “every single day,” during the iHeart Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on December 2. “I mean she had that little bite and that little sassiness to her, but it was never too much. And it was always … the right kind of friend.”

18 HOURS AGO