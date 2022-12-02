ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Tri-City Herald

Glee’s Heather Morris Reflects on ‘Honest and Real’ Friendship With Naya Rivera 2 Years After Death

A strong bond. Glee alum Heather Morris had an “honest and real” friendship with costar Naya Rivera, she exclusively tells In Touch two years after the actress’ death. “She played that character on camera and off camera,” the California native, 35, recalls of her late friend, who she thinks about “every single day,” during the iHeart Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on December 2. “I mean she had that little bite and that little sassiness to her, but it was never too much. And it was always … the right kind of friend.”
Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the Late Actress’ 2 Husbands, Wedding History, Divorces

Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the late star’s children, True and Lillie Parker, shared in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”
John Travolta Remembers ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley: ‘Most Special’

Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song ‘Berry Pie’

Pouring herself her latest steamy cup of ambition, Dolly Parton declared Sunday that it was “Better late than never!” as she joined TikTok. Whether sensing the swift unraveling of Twitter or finally jumping on the pandemic-fueled trend, the country music legend made her debut on the video-sharing platform over the weekend and by Monday morning has already amassed a following of over 526,000 users and 1.4 million likes by posting a handful of clips introducing herself (as if she ever had to), retrospective montages and a shoutout to the #DollyTok sub-community on the app.

