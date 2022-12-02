Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on abortion and gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the...
Meeting held with property owners to discuss Texas Ave, University Drive revitalization
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -City planners with the city of College Station held its first of many scheduled meetings to discuss revitalization and redevelopment along one of the most traveled parts of the city. The proposed mixed-use district would include Texas Avenue from the Bryan city line down to George...
Thousands in Brazos County rely on food pantries in need of donations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps make sure food pantries can provide for the community. Just in Brazos County, more than 30,000 people were served last year. There are eight food pantries in the county that team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank: Brazos Church Pantry,...
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. Troopers are still investigating what happened and no...
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
United Way provides students with books and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of giving, and The United Way of the Brazos Valley is planning to do just that. The Books and blanket program will be stopping by different schools to provide over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets. UWBV vice president Peggi Goss says this...
Update: Alabama man killed in one-vehicle crash near Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Alabama man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Caldwell, DPS confirms. State troopers say Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Troopers say Langlois was driving a 2019 Ford...
Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. Texas DPS confirms the wreck...
Treat of the Day: Students advance to state in criminal justice competition
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 17 students from Huntsville ISD are headed to state after a recent competition. Students with the Huntsville High School Criminal Justice Program competed in the Texas Public Service Teacher Association (TXPSTA) Region 5 Competition. It was the largest group to ever take part in the competition....
Christmas parade returns to the streets of Bryan & College Station after two years
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The highly anticipated BCS Christmas Parade made its return to the twin cities Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s parade didn’t miss a beat and featured more than 80 groups and organizations. Texas A&M’s Reveille lead the parade for the...
College Station redevelopment plan meetings set for this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will kick off a series of meetings surrounding a redevelopment plan this week. The planning effort is part of the city’s plan to create a “cohesive district” along Texas Avenue and University drive that welcomes visitors and residents into the city. According to the city’s website, the new area will incorporate “vertical and horizontal mixed-uses,” and support existing commercial users while providing a “greater mix” of housing options that will support the growing population around Texas A&M University. The changes will “better” serve two major corridors that intersect within the redevelopment area and it will “complement” the nearby hospitality corridor, Eastgate area, and Texas A&M University.
Project GotEM: A Brazos Valley Food Bank program to end next summer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos Valley Food Bank program dedicated to helping people access food, no matter their disability, may go away soon. Project GotEM started during the pandemic, but its set to come to an end next summer. This special program was created during the pandemic to reach those with no way to physically get to a food pantry. The home delivery service makes sure people have nutritious, shelf-stable foods.
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
Fill your home and feed a family with Dirt Road Rustics
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re decorating your home for the holidays, head to Dirt Road Rustics to get the finishing touches to deck your halls. Owner Veronica Fly says they have everything anyone needs for the holidays. “We are offering a big selection of Nativity Scenes, and we...
Santa made a special trip to College Station to spread holiday cheer with the CSPD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Blue Santa’s sled pulled by College Station Police motorcycles made a special stop at the department’s headquarters Saturday morning. The Breakfast with Blue Santa event featured a station where children could write a letter to Santa. Children 12 and under received a wrapped gift...
These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe. From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the...
Housing market approaching 2023: Experts say “price increases will slow down”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you’ve been paying rent or have owned a home in the last two years, chances are you’ve felt the pain in your wallet. Although, experts say there may be some silver lining in 2023 for the housing market in Bryan-College Station. Curtis Davis,...
Food Bank sees higher demand due to increase in prices
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Problems like inflation, supply snarls and bad weather have pushed up prices for just about everything. A trip to the grocery store is hitting households harder this year. Food prices shot up 11.4% this year -- the biggest increase since 1979. According to the Bureau of...
Myles Jones enters transfer portal ahead of seventh season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M sixth-year player Myles Jones is entering the transfer portal ahead of his seventh collegiate season. The defensive back only played in three games the past two seasons, but he finishes his career with the Aggies with 124 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 33 pass deflections. Jones’ freshman year was in 2017 but after a COVID year, redshirt, and medical waiver, he still has one year of eligibility remaining.
Sam Houston debuts in NCAA Men’s NET Rankings at No. 7 - Aggies check in at No. 120
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are several factors that the NCAA Tournament Basketball Selection committee looks at in determining if a team is tournament worthy in March. The NCAA Basketball Net Rankings are one of the components used. A month into the season Sam Houston is opening up a lot...
