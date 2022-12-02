BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will kick off a series of meetings surrounding a redevelopment plan this week. The planning effort is part of the city’s plan to create a “cohesive district” along Texas Avenue and University drive that welcomes visitors and residents into the city. According to the city’s website, the new area will incorporate “vertical and horizontal mixed-uses,” and support existing commercial users while providing a “greater mix” of housing options that will support the growing population around Texas A&M University. The changes will “better” serve two major corridors that intersect within the redevelopment area and it will “complement” the nearby hospitality corridor, Eastgate area, and Texas A&M University.

1 DAY AGO