Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes’ Permission Before Dusty Rhodes WarGames Tribute
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has continuously improved himself in various ways over the years. The Prizefighter is always ready to fight and did exactly that during Survivor Series WarGames. He also paid tribute to Dusty Rhodes but made sure to get Cody’s permission beforehand.
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James Match Announced With Huge Stipulation
There’s a big match coming for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill on January 13th as Jordynne Grace defends her title against Mickie James. For the last few months, former six-time WWE Women’s Champion and four-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James started a storyline called “The Last Rodeo.” As part of the story, Mickie has said that if she loses a match on her quest to become champion again, she will retire.
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
CM Punk’s Status Confirmed For Upcoming AEW Video Game
Despite his fallout with the company, CM Punk is set to still be featured on the AEW: Fight Forever video game. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding CM Punk’s involvement in AEW: Fight Forever, which many believing that he was going to be removed due to being a part of the All Out pay-per-view backstage brawl between him and The Elite. Sportskeeda, on the other hand, is reporting that’s not true.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
Former Ruthless Aggression Era WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Debut (SPOILERS)
A former WWE superstar made his AEW debut during a recent television taping. This Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped during on Wednesday night, November 30th following a live edition of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis. On Dynamite, they announced that Orange Cassidy would defend the AEW-All Atlantic Championship...
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
WWE is contemplating a move into boxing, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says the pro wrestling company is looking to expand and may consider infiltrating the boxing business.
