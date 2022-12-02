Read full article on original website
Related
City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
Midland’s Westridge Park set for expansion
MIDLAND, Texas — There is certainly plenty of activity located at Westridge Park in Midland, and the area is now set to expand even further. The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved about 38 acres located northeast of the intersection of Leisure and South Loop 250. With houses and development in the area having grown, the need for more usage has become apparent, so citizens can expect many types of services.
cbs7.com
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
The importance of checking on older family members and neighbors
MIDLAND, Texas — During this holiday season, take some time to think about the seniors in your life. "Our volunteers do the checking in on our seniors and making sure the homebound elderly we're taking care of are okay, but people can do that with their own family and in their own neighborhoods and it really does help so much," said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director with Senior Life Midland.
Lost Books closes its doors permanently
MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
cbs7.com
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
MySanAntonio
South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol
Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
Sewell Big Serve helps Seniors at Meals on Wheels of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Boxes on boxes filled with food were rolled out of Meals on Wheels of Odessa kitchen and loaded into cars to be taken to Seniors' homes. "The senior box is a federal program that's run through the local food bank so we partner with the West Texas Food Bank to get these boxes out to our clients," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
'Maybe in Midland-Odessa' gathering public input for potential entertainment district
MIDLAND, Texas — The Facebook page "Maybe In Midland-Odessa" is currently gathering public input and comments regarding a potential entertainment/cultural district in Downtown Midland. The new district would make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly by reducing traffic times and expanding walkways. It would also allow more room to...
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive
ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community. The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys...
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Permian Basin experiencing pharmacist shortage
MIDLAND, Texas — Across the Permian Basin, patients who go to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens noted that they have waited up to an hour to grab their prescriptions. This is because of a reported shortage of pharmacists across all of West Texas. Dr. Eric MacLaughlin, the Department Chair...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Ellen Noel Art Museum to hold moving sale
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa will be holding a moving sale in an attempt to get rid of several items in their museum. They are currently in the Presidential Archives at UTPB since the museum will be undergoing renovations. They have several items from books, camera equipment, furniture, and kitchenware that are being sold at a low cost.
cbs7.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
Family Promise of Midland holds open house
MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland recently open their doors to the community not only to show how they are helping families experiencing homelessness, but also bringing awareness to the issue. "We have a tremendous percentage of families in Midland, Texas that are living at or below the...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 3