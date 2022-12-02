Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat COVID-19 and downplayed any potential political backlash from virus-related restrictions he placed on businesses and gatherings. The global health crisis gave him unprecedented access to Kentuckians through frequent news conferences held to guide them through the crisis. “I think the voters of Kentucky — who by now know me pretty well — know that I’ll work for them tirelessly each and every day,” the governor told reporters Monday at the state Capitol. Beshear, 45, the son of former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, was accompanied by his wife, their two children and his parents as he submitted paperwork to the secretary of state’s office for the 2023 election. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who will run with him again next year, also joined him.

