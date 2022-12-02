Read full article on original website
STATE, COUNTYWIDE FLU COUNT CONTINUES TO GROW
After a few weeks of not issuing reports, the Pennsylvania Department of health has issued an update on influenza in the state. A total of 48,948 cases of flu have been reported throughout the state. 47,060 of them have been classified as type A flu, 1,810 cases are classified as type b, while 78 are considered unknown flu. The report states that seasonal flu activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and is higher than at the same time of the year during the last five flu seasons. The department also reported that seven confirmed influenza deaths have been reported during this season so far.
