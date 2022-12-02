ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccsradio.com

STATE, COUNTYWIDE FLU COUNT CONTINUES TO GROW

After a few weeks of not issuing reports, the Pennsylvania Department of health has issued an update on influenza in the state. A total of 48,948 cases of flu have been reported throughout the state. 47,060 of them have been classified as type A flu, 1,810 cases are classified as type b, while 78 are considered unknown flu. The report states that seasonal flu activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and is higher than at the same time of the year during the last five flu seasons. The department also reported that seven confirmed influenza deaths have been reported during this season so far.
WTAJ

Two dead after head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police report. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, near mile marker 100 in Jefferson Township, less than 10 miles from the Somerset/Johnstown exit. According to the report, Dustin Brant, […]
WTAJ

Store owner: Demand for fireplaces, stoves rising as heating oil prices increase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to save some money this winter with the rising heating oil costs, you’re not alone. Brent Krug, owner of Heating World in Loretto, says his fireplaces, stoves and other products are selling like hotcakes. “It’s really been one of those years where everything is selling. Not just […]
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
WTAJ

Nearly $3K worth of racing equipment stolen in Bedford County, state police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Transient Woman Behind Bars for Vehicle Theft in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman is in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Eldred Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Gregory M. Bazylak’s office against 26-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as a transient.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WTAJ

Polar Bear Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families […]
WTAJ

Police: Over $2,000 of vehicle parts, tools stolen in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for three men who allegedly stole over $2,200 in vehicle parts and tools. Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 stole multiple vehicle parts and tools along the 3000 block of Cortland Road. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter, valued […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
WTAJ

1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
WTAJ

Punxsutawney Borough receives $1 million state grant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66)  announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP)  Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend […]
WTAJ

Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish

JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...

