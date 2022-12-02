Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Smokey Bear, trees, and tamales — posada welcomes Latino families to Christmas tradition in the forest
Roaring Fork Valley families kicked off the Christmas season at a posada and tree-cutting event at the Babbish Gulch trailhead near Glenwood Springs on Saturday. Conservation advocacy group Wilderness Workshop and their Latino-outreach division Defiende Nuestra Tierra joined forces with the White River National Forest Service to provide free tree-cutting permits and gear for attendees, plus a festive atmosphere complete with Latin music, tamales, and champurrado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Buddy Program reaches 50-year anniversary in mentoring youth of Roaring Fork Valley
The saying “It takes a village to raise a child” is a driving factor in The Buddy Program, a non-profit that empowers youth throughout the Roaring Fork Valley through mentoring services. For the past 50 years, the program has helped children from Aspen to Carbondale. “It takes a...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
The Grand Valley’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in the Grand Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita, Montrose, and Delta can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display...
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
KJCT8
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
nbc11news.com
Vally rain, mountain snow possible with an unsettled start to a new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week will be mostly under the influence of an unsettled weather pattern. That will mean occasional valley rain and mountain snow with mainly cloudy, gloomy periods in between. But some bright spots are possible, so it won’t be all gloom all the time.
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
KJCT8
Homelessness in the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
Aspen Daily News
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Studies tackle water-replacement options for shortages on Crystal River
Drought conditions stress water supplies for Marble, Crystal valley residents. A study of a water replacement plan on the Crystal River is looking at nature-based solutions, but experts say some type of storage will also probably need to be built to solve shortages in dry years. Wendy Ryan, an engineer...
KJCT8
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
deltapawprint.com
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past
Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Plastic bags are going to be a big conversation in Colorado going into the New Year
So you’ve been collecting those plastic bags from different stores for years. Sometimes they even take up all of the space under your sink, entire drawers in the kitchen or large portions of your pantry. Well you can now finally tell your irritated loved ones or roommates that there...
Aspen Daily News
Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday
Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Not in my backyard, bear
Bears are still out and about, looking for their last snack before their long nap. Be sure to not give them a reason to stay awake or a place to shack up for the season. One early morning Nov. 29, Oasis Creek resident Michael McCallum heard a thud outside. He discovered a bear had just pulled his grill out onto his back porch.
Summit Daily News
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
