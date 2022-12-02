Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
Nampa's '$2 million baby' is thriving after lifesaving infusion
NAMPA, Idaho — In August of 2021, we brought you the story of Ryder Comer. Weeks after his birth, the Nampa baby was diagnosed with SMA Type 1, or spinal muscular atrophy. It's a rare progressive disease that impacts the muscles. Babies with this type of SMA lose muscle...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Tips, tricks to staying safe while driving in the snow
BOISE, Idaho — Jessica Pearce is not impressed – at least with Idahoans’ ability to drive in bad weather. “We don’t have to freak out over weather,” she said. “We just have to be cautious and safe and follow the rules.”. While many winter...
Viewpoint: 7Cares Idaho Shares in 15th year helping Idaho nonprofits
IDAHO, USA — It is the holiday season and the season of giving. At KTVB that means it's time for 7Cares Idaho Shares. This is the 15th year for this event that's all about giving, and helping those in our community who need a hand up. KTVB started 7Cares...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe issues statement on his involvement with BM 114 lawsuit
EASTERN OREGON– Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe has made a statement regarding his involvement in a lawsuit against Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114. Ballot Measure 114 was passed into law on November 8, 2022, and bans the...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Terminally ill Idaho inmate’s execution date delayed for the fourth time
The state of Idaho has delayed the execution of an inmate because it was unable to procure the necessary lethal drugs.
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
Post Register
Snow & freezing conditions headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
