Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
RE/MAX Gold Realtors helping with Sock Drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES
(December 5, 2022) RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village are planning to host their annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES. The event is sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate. Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold realtors will be collecting new and unused socks for distribution in the community...
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
Mountain Democrat
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national
A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
2news.com
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
Sierra Sun
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
nevadabusiness.com
Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall
Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation Hosts First Annual Sip & Shop Event In Sparks
Attendees shopped for items that would be donated for families in need. Most of the organization's success depends on the generosity of the community.
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
mynews4.com
Best places to see Christmas lights, holiday displays in northern Nevada
***This story will be updated with new locations when submissions are received so continue to check back!***. The holiday season is well underway across northern Nevada. News 4-Fox 11 has started compiling a list of the best places for you to check out Christmas lights and other holiday decor this year.
Nevada Appeal
Anaconda Copper Mine cleanup meeting set for Dec. 15
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the City of Yerington Public Works Building (Building B), 14 E. Goldfield Ave., known locally as Joe Parr Way.
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
Comments / 0