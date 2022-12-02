Read full article on original website
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Angela Bassett says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scene featuring Queen Ramonda and major new character was cut
Angela Bassett says a deleted scene between Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's son in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was cut to surprise the audience.
Neal Bledsoe exits Great American Family after Candace Cameron controversy
Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe announced he’s leaving the network in a long statement voicing support for the LGBTQIA+ community following Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage.” “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Bledsoe told Variety in a statement Monday. “From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt.” Bledsoe, 41, said it was “their community” who helped him...
