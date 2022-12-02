Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe announced he’s leaving the network in a long statement voicing support for the LGBTQIA+ community following Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage.” “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Bledsoe told Variety in a statement Monday. “From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt.” Bledsoe, 41, said it was “their community” who helped him...

