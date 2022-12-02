Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
Panthers owner David Tepper under criminal investigation for Rock Hill debacle
As reported by the Associated Press on Friday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and GT Real Estate Holdings LLC are now the subject of a criminal investigation stemming from the failed construction of the Rock Hill, S.C. headquarters. The probe will try to determine if Tepper and his real estate...
North Carolina electric grid gunman knew how to disable stations: sheriff
A North Carolina sheriff said Monday that the person who orchestrated the gunfire on power stations in the state knew exactly what they were doing.
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
Charlotte city manager now earns more than President Biden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS REPORTS) – Charlotte City Council approved a significant raise for the city’s highest-paid employee. Effective July 2023, City Manager Marcus Jones will earn $434,551 annually. Charlotte’s government functions under a council-manager structure. Jones gives weekly updates at the council meeting. He reports...
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CMS leaders against a possible condensed school year in NC
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As the year ends, most school boards in North Carolina are finishing voting on their new calendars for the upcoming school year. North Carolina law requires school districts to start the closest Monday to Aug. 26. In 2023 that’s Aug. 28. As early as...
‘It should never go’: Group fights to preserve historic Black school in Gaston County
CRAMERTON, N.C. — A group in Gaston County is fighting to preserve a town’s last standing one-room school that served African-American children, men and women. They worry that a vital piece of history in Cramerton’s Baltimore community could be lost. Fred Glenn is the owner of the...
Charlotte City Council’s Housing, Safety and Community committee discusses affordable housing plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte has $75 million to put toward affordable housing initiatives over the next year. On Monday night, city council’s Housing, Safety and Community committee discussed how to spend the money in a focused way to help residents beyond housing. For the latest...
