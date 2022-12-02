Read full article on original website
KFDA
Roosevelt County to waive dumping fees on Dec. 7-8 to combat illegal dumping
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Portales community is coming together to combat illegal dumping by waiving tipping fees this Wednesday and Thursday. A press release from Roosevelt County said this is part of a New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant received from the New Mexico Tourism Department. On Dec....
yournewsnm.com
CLOVIS PD REMINDS RESIDENTS TO TAKE PERCAUTIONS AFTER STRING OF VEHICLE BREAK INS
During the late night hours of November 30th and into the morning hours of December 1st, the Clovis Police Department received several reports of vehicles that had been broken into. The Clovis Police Department took numerous vehicle burglary reports from various businesses and hotels along Mabry Drive and on North Prince Street. In two of the vehicles that were broken into, the victims reported firearms stolen.
