NYPD officer falls from helicopter during training exercise

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer was injured after falling from a helicopter during a training exercise Thursday.

It happened just after noon at the police academy in College Point .

Police say he fell about 20 feet, hurting his leg.

A source tells CBS2 a rope was not hooked up properly.

The officer was put back on the same helicopter and flown to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

We're told the exercise involved the emergency services unit.