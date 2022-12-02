NYPD officer falls from helicopter during training exercise
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer was injured after falling from a helicopter during a training exercise Thursday.
It happened just after noon at the police academy in College Point .
Police say he fell about 20 feet, hurting his leg.
A source tells CBS2 a rope was not hooked up properly.
The officer was put back on the same helicopter and flown to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.
We're told the exercise involved the emergency services unit.
Comments / 1