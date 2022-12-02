Read full article on original website
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing date
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Cupcake DownSouth confirmed rumors that it will be closing its doors. In a Facebook farewell post, the company said," severe inflation has become too much to withstand. " The Columbia location will remain open through December 7 and the Mount Pleasant...
Ashley River Bridge North closed due to mechanical malfunction, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE- Police say the bridge has reopened as of 11:30 a.m. Charleston Police say US 17/Ashley River Bridge North is closed as of 11 a.m. Sunday due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. Officers are on scene redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to find an...
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
Charleston Co. opens FEMA sponsored Disaster Recovery Center in North Charleston Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Although it’s been two months since Hurricane Ian passed through the Lowcountry, Charleston County officials say there are still people trying to recover. So today, they look to help with the opening of a disaster recovery center. The center is in partnership with...
Want to give back? Here's some holiday donation drives happening in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Want to give back this holiday season? We've compiled a few of the many drives happening this month in support of various causes. Meadow Blu is collecting sweatsuits and snacks to give to our local veterans. Snacks may include granola bars, popcorn, trail mix, Goldfish,...
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
School bus rear-ended on College Park Road, BCSD confirms; 33 students uninjured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District confirms that one of its buses was rear-ended by a car Monday afternoon while traveling along College Park Road. None of the 33 students aboard the bus were hurt, the spokesperson says. The students were from...
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
Help a family in need: Salvation Army's Angel Tree program needs more adopters
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown to Christmas is now at 20 days, and the Salvation Army is looking for more help from the community with helping give families in need a holiday to remember. The Salvation Army says only about half of their angels in this year's...
Man walking street in underwear arrested after stabbing at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges after stabbing his partner over the weekend, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Roosevelt Poarch, 56, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before midnight on Saturday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Berkeley Co. School District names Dr. Karen Whitley as deputy superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Karen Whitley has been revealed as the new deputy superintendent of Berkeley County School District. Last month, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon confirmed the hiring, but a name had not been announced. "The deputy has been appointed, and I’ve communicated that to the board...
Person taken to hospital after house explosion in Colleton County, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are responding to a home near Smoaks following an explosion Monday evening, an official with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office tells ABC News 4. Someone was inside the home at the time of the explosion, the official says. The person was transported...
Gift Guide: Luxe Jewel Exchange
Give the gift of luxury as you think "outside the jewel box" with Luxe Jewel Exchange. Luxe Jewel Exhange is your full-service jewelry store operating in Mount Pleasant. Whether you want to buy, sell or create, they make it easy. Luxe Jewel Exchange has a knowledgeable and friendly staff with...
Legally blind man out of Ladson found safe, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/6/22 6:20 AM) -- Deputies say Parnell has been located and is safe. Charleston County deputies are searching for an elderly man last seen on Monday. Leroy Parnell, 67, is legally blind and has diabetes, according to CCSO. He was seen leaving a...
'I'm feeling better': Mary Ashley Barbot home after kidney transplant in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly 10 years, Mary Ashley Barbot has been waiting, hoping and praying for a new kidney. Three months ago, the prayers were answered. Now, 19-year-old Barbot has a new chance at life. Previous Coverage: Lowcountry teen finally receives kidney transplant after 10 years. Mary...
Dutch Fork High defeats Fort Dorchester for 5-A Football State Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Fort Dorchester High School lost to Dutch Fork High School Saturday in the 5-A State Championship game. The final score was 47-10. The game was held at Benedict College in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 3. The team was sent off from Fort Dorchester High School...
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
