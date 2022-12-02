Read full article on original website
counton2.com
SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
BCSO: 2 arrested after ‘significant’ amount of narcotics found in traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pair is behind bars after Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of narcotics following a traffic stop last week. Deputies on November 28 conducted a traffic stop of a Volkswagen vehicle they say was impeding traffic during an investigation in Ladson, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s […]
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. opens FEMA sponsored Disaster Recovery Center in North Charleston Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Although it’s been two months since Hurricane Ian passed through the Lowcountry, Charleston County officials say there are still people trying to recover. So today, they look to help with the opening of a disaster recovery center. The center is in partnership with...
abcnews4.com
Two Berkeley residents arrested and charged after narcotics found during traffic stop
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Berkeley County residents Preston Long and Courtney Honeycutt in connection with a traffic stop which occurred on November 28. During the traffic stop a large amount of narcotics were found, according to authorities.
WIS-TV
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derek Taft Evans, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case. In June of 2020, Evans was pulled over for speeding. When law enforcement searched his car, they...
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
WIS-TV
DHS: REAL ID deadline moved to 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning the Department of Homeland Security announced the REAL ID deadline has moved two years. Full enforcement for REAL ID was set for May 3, 2023. It is now extended to May 7, 2025. The department said the additional time will allow states to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet security standards.
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
abcnews4.com
Person taken to hospital after house explosion in Colleton County, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are responding to a home near Smoaks following an explosion Monday evening, an official with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office tells ABC News 4. Someone was inside the home at the time of the explosion, the official says. The person was transported...
New task force aims to crack down on carjackings in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is cracking down on carjacking with the launch of a new task force. According to Chief Charles Austin, there have been five car jackings within the City of Orangeburg within the past few months. “The car jackings have been random....
Free Wi-Fi available throughout Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County. According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers: Bloomingvale Community Center Central Community Center Chavis One-Stop Park Nesmith Community Center Hebron Community Center Pearl Whack Community Center Stuckey Community […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
live5news.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
live5news.com
FEMA, SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are setting up disaster relief centers to answer questions and help people apply for Hurricane Ian relief in the Lowcountry. With FEMA, you can apply for grant money for repairs to your primary residence. FEMA...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on...
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
