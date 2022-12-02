Fa la la! The 12 best new Christmas songs of 2022
Sick of hearing “All I Want for Christmas” for the umpteenth time this season? Us too.
Thankfully, there are a host of fresh holiday tracks from top artists. Whether it’s Lizzo doing Stevie Wonder or Camila Cabello hanging some fresh tinsel on a seasonal standard, there is plenty of new music to deck the halls this year. Here are a dozen songs to keep the bells ringing and your soul singing for the twelve days of Christmas.1. Lizzo, “Someday at Christmas”
Any excuse to listen to this Christmas gem — a soulful African American alternative to “Silent Night” popularized by Stevie Wonder — is a good one. And hearing Lizzo bring her “Good as Hell” vibes to this Amazon Music exclusive is downright joyous.2. Camila Cabello, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
The “Havana” singer manages to bring some festive freshness to a holiday classic that has been done to death. It starts out with a more traditional take, but then she injects some Latin flavor into it with some mariachi merriment. Olé!3. Backstreet Boys, “Last Christmas”
Let’s get it straight: No one will ever top the 1984 Wham! classic that inspired an entire movie, 2019’s guilty pleasure “Last Christmas.” But the Backstreet Boys bring an irresistible harmony-laden lushness to the beloved old chestnut.4. Alicia Keys, “Santa Baby”
The 15-time Grammy winner infuses a soulful sultriness — both sung and spoken — in this remake of the Eartha Kitt classic. It warms you up better than any chimney ever could.5. Jody Watley, “Christmas Time Is Here”
The 63-year-old Grammy winner and former Shalamar singer gives plenty of real love to the Peanuts on this jazzy take on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” classic.6. Lauren Spencer Smith, “Single on the 25th”
Smith, an “American Idol” alum, gives some Amy Winehouse vibes on this original track. It’s an ode to the loneliness that the holidays can bring for those who aren’t boo’d up. When she sings “I hate being single on the 25th,” it’s all too easy to relate.7. Kane Brown, “Blue Christmas”
The color of his last name may be “Brown,” but this country sensation captures all kinds of blueness on this Amazon Music exclusive. His rich baritone makes sorrow sound sweet.8. Sia, “Naughty & Nice”
The “Chandelier” singer sprinkles more spice than sugar on this original track from the re-issue of her “Everyday Is Christmas” album.9. Phoebe Bridgers, “So Much Wine”
If you need to escape your family and have a little cry in your childhood bedroom, this beautiful, melancholy number from indie folk darling Bridgers is the perfect soundtrack.10. Dvsn, “Amazing Grace”
How sweet the sound! The R&B duo brings an added layer of soul to the gospel classic. It’s not technically a Christmas tune, but it’s a welcome note on any holiday playlist.11. Chord Overstreet, “Everybody Loves Christmas”
This bubbly bop from the former “Glee” star’s Netflix holiday movie — “Falling for Christmas” with Lindsay Lohan — will definitely have you reaching for that next glass of spiked eggnog.12. Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre, “Heartbreak Holiday”
Talk about a holiday gift. This duet between Gibson — whose hit debut, “Out of the Blue,” turned 35 this year — and the New Kids on the Block heartthrob is almost too good to be true.
