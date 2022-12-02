ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fa la la! The 12 best new Christmas songs of 2022

By Chuck Arnold
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJAnL_0jUVIu9T00

Sick of hearing “All I Want for Christmas” for the umpteenth time this season? Us too.

Thankfully, there are a host of fresh holiday tracks from top artists. Whether it’s Lizzo doing Stevie Wonder or Camila Cabello hanging some fresh tinsel on a seasonal standard, there is plenty of new music to deck the halls this year. Here are a dozen songs to keep the bells ringing and your soul singing for the twelve days of Christmas.

1. Lizzo, “Someday at Christmas”

Any excuse to listen to this Christmas gem — a soulful African American alternative to “Silent Night” popularized by Stevie Wonder — is a good one. And hearing Lizzo bring her “Good as Hell” vibes to this Amazon Music exclusive is downright joyous.

2. Camila Cabello, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

The “Havana” singer manages to bring some festive freshness to a holiday classic that has been done to death. It starts out with a more traditional take, but then she injects some Latin flavor into it with some mariachi merriment. Olé!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I74z0_0jUVIu9T00
Santa, baby! Alicia Keys brings her own soulful sultriness to a remake of Eartha Kitt’s classic Christmas come-on.
GC Images
3. Backstreet Boys, “Last Christmas”

Let’s get it straight: No one will ever top the 1984 Wham! classic that inspired an entire movie, 2019’s guilty pleasure “Last Christmas.” But the Backstreet Boys bring an irresistible harmony-laden lushness to the beloved old chestnut.

4. Alicia Keys, “Santa Baby”

The 15-time Grammy winner infuses a soulful sultriness — both sung and spoken — in this remake of the Eartha Kitt classic. It warms you up better than any chimney ever could.

5. Jody Watley, “Christmas Time Is Here”

The 63-year-old Grammy winner and former Shalamar singer gives plenty of real love to the Peanuts on this jazzy take on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMx2q_0jUVIu9T00
Backstreet’s back with a very-alright take on the 1984 Wham! classic, “Last Christmas.”
WireImage
6. Lauren Spencer Smith, “Single on the 25th”

Smith, an “American Idol” alum, gives some Amy Winehouse vibes on this original track. It’s an ode to the loneliness that the holidays can bring for those who aren’t boo’d up. When she sings “I hate being single on the 25th,” it’s all too easy to relate.

7. Kane Brown, “Blue Christmas”

The color of his last name may be “Brown,” but this country sensation captures all kinds of blueness on this Amazon Music exclusive. His rich baritone makes sorrow sound sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291PoV_0jUVIu9T00
Country singer Kane Brown gives us the blues — the good kind — with “Blue Christmas.”
Diwang Valdez
8. Sia, “Naughty & Nice”

The “Chandelier” singer sprinkles more spice than sugar on this original track from the re-issue of her “Everyday Is Christmas” album.

9. Phoebe Bridgers, “So Much Wine”

If you need to escape your family and have a little cry in your childhood bedroom, this beautiful, melancholy number from indie folk darling Bridgers is the perfect soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TZvw_0jUVIu9T00
Eighties pop idol Debbie Gibson duets with her chartmate from that era, Joey McIntyre of NKOTB, on “Heartbreak Holiday.”
AP
10. Dvsn, “Amazing Grace”

How sweet the sound! The R&B duo brings an added layer of soul to the gospel classic. It’s not technically a Christmas tune, but it’s a welcome note on any holiday playlist.

11. Chord Overstreet, “Everybody Loves Christmas”

This bubbly bop from the former “Glee” star’s Netflix holiday movie — “Falling for Christmas” with Lindsay Lohan — will definitely have you reaching for that next glass of spiked eggnog.

12. Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre, “Heartbreak Holiday”

Talk about a holiday gift. This duet between Gibson — whose hit debut, “Out of the Blue,” turned 35 this year — and the New Kids on the Block heartthrob is almost too good to be true.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show

Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
New York Post

Image of Harry and Meghan being stalked by paparazzi in new Netflix film really from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere

An image apparently meant to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by paparazzi in their new Netflix docuseries is really a stock shot of photographers taken at the “Harry Potter” premiere years before the couple met, according to reports. The black-and-white pic of rows of photographers snapping away is featured in the “Harry and Meghan” teaser, before Harry says: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” seemingly implying he was protecting them from the paps and British tabloids. But according to The Sun, the photo-hungry group was actually getting shots of the cast of the...
New York Post

John Travolta mourns Kirstie Alley: ‘One of the most special relationships I’ve ever had’

Actor John Travolta highlighted his close relationship with Kirstie Alley in a touching tribute to the late actress after news broke Monday she had died from cancer. Travolta, who co-starred in a series of films with the stunning actress, posted two photos to Instagram Monday of Alley with a brief, but heartfelt message. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning star of the renowned sitcom “Cheers” was 71. Her death was announced by her two children. “We are sad to inform you...
New York Post

Tot mesmerized by subway singer’s rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’

What a wonderful moment. Heartwarming footage captures the now-viral moment an adorable 2-year-old stops in her tracks, mesmerized by a subway singer crooning the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Medeea Plestiu was headed home through the UK’s Westminster Underground Station tunnel with her parents in tow, but came to a halt when she spotted an unidentified busker playing electric guitar and singing Armstrong’s 1967 classic. “She was absorbed by his music and how he was playing. She was mesmerized. It was a magical moment,” mom Nella Ionescu, 33, who lives in Harrow, northwest London, told SWNS. “Medeea had walked...
New York Post

Christine McVie treasures nab $200K at auction following Fleetwood Mac singer’s death

Going, going, gone. Items owned by the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie raked in the big bucks this weekend at an event by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. Two of the vocalist/keyboardist’s dresses were sold: a vintage maxi number she wore for the “Rumours” album went for $56,250, and the polka dot chiffon dress McVie sported at the 1976 Rock Music Awards brought $31,250. Her instruments and stage gear — including McVie’s Leslie speaker and her microphones, two organs and an electric baby grand piano — brought in nearly $200,000. The “Songbird” writer’s ex-husband, John McVie, also had his guitars...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy