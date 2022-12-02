Fa la la! The 12 best new Christmas songs of 2022

Sick of hearing “All I Want for Christmas” for the umpteenth time this season? Us too.

Thankfully, there are a host of fresh holiday tracks from top artists. Whether it’s Lizzo doing Stevie Wonder or Camila Cabello hanging some fresh tinsel on a seasonal standard, there is plenty of new music to deck the halls this year. Here are a dozen songs to keep the bells ringing and your soul singing for the twelve days of Christmas.

Any excuse to listen to this Christmas gem — a soulful African American alternative to “Silent Night” popularized by Stevie Wonder — is a good one. And hearing Lizzo bring her “Good as Hell” vibes to this Amazon Music exclusive is downright joyous.

The “Havana” singer manages to bring some festive freshness to a holiday classic that has been done to death. It starts out with a more traditional take, but then she injects some Latin flavor into it with some mariachi merriment. Olé!

Santa, baby! Alicia Keys brings her own soulful sultriness to a remake of Eartha Kitt’s classic Christmas come-on. GC Images

Let’s get it straight: No one will ever top the 1984 Wham! classic that inspired an entire movie, 2019’s guilty pleasure “Last Christmas.” But the Backstreet Boys bring an irresistible harmony-laden lushness to the beloved old chestnut.

The 15-time Grammy winner infuses a soulful sultriness — both sung and spoken — in this remake of the Eartha Kitt classic. It warms you up better than any chimney ever could.

The 63-year-old Grammy winner and former Shalamar singer gives plenty of real love to the Peanuts on this jazzy take on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” classic.

Backstreet’s back with a very-alright take on the 1984 Wham! classic, “Last Christmas.” WireImage

Smith, an “American Idol” alum, gives some Amy Winehouse vibes on this original track. It’s an ode to the loneliness that the holidays can bring for those who aren’t boo’d up. When she sings “I hate being single on the 25th,” it’s all too easy to relate.

The color of his last name may be “Brown,” but this country sensation captures all kinds of blueness on this Amazon Music exclusive. His rich baritone makes sorrow sound sweet.

Country singer Kane Brown gives us the blues — the good kind — with “Blue Christmas.” Diwang Valdez

The “Chandelier” singer sprinkles more spice than sugar on this original track from the re-issue of her “Everyday Is Christmas” album.

If you need to escape your family and have a little cry in your childhood bedroom, this beautiful, melancholy number from indie folk darling Bridgers is the perfect soundtrack.

Eighties pop idol Debbie Gibson duets with her chartmate from that era, Joey McIntyre of NKOTB, on “Heartbreak Holiday.” AP

How sweet the sound! The R&B duo brings an added layer of soul to the gospel classic. It’s not technically a Christmas tune, but it’s a welcome note on any holiday playlist.

This bubbly bop from the former “Glee” star’s Netflix holiday movie — “Falling for Christmas” with Lindsay Lohan — will definitely have you reaching for that next glass of spiked eggnog.

Talk about a holiday gift. This duet between Gibson — whose hit debut, “Out of the Blue,” turned 35 this year — and the New Kids on the Block heartthrob is almost too good to be true.