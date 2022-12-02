ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Prince William, Kate seen with reverend who condemned racism after UK royal scandal

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvbBx_0jUVIo6L00

Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted Thursday taking a stroll through Boston with Reverend Mariama White-Hammond — a black preacher who gave a speech condemning the “legacy of colonialism and racism” in front of the couple amid a royal racism scandal.

Rev. White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space, delivered the remarks Wednesday as the Prince and Princess of Wales waited to greet fans on stage at Boston City Hall in their first trip to the US in eight years.

Hours before the speech, William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned from Buckingham Palace after she was accused of making racist remarks at an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.

“On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism,” White-Hammond had said on stage. “The ways it has impacted people across the world and its connection, its deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all seeking to reverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc1sU_0jUVIo6L00
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston in their first trip to the US in eight years.
David McGlynn

“The stories lost, the species made extinct, but also the persistence of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all of our relations.”

She added that Boston was “honored” to be the first American city and the first city outside of the United Kingdom to host the Earthshot Prize — which aims to promote creative solutions to climate change.

The reverend’s comments also come months after William and Kate found themselves in hot water during a trip to the Caribbean over cries that it harked back to “colonialism.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXBY1_0jUVIo6L00
Rev. White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space condemned racism and colonialism at Boston City Hall before William and Kate met with fans.
David McGlynn

Sources told Page Six that the royal couple were not aware of the speech before White-Hammond spoke. Despite the awkwardness of the moment, the Prince and Princess took the stage in the rain smiling and told their fans they were “delighted” to be in “the great city of Boston.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales and White-Hammond were joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Thursday as they walked along Boston’s shoreline to discuss how the city has dealt with rising sea levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
epicstream.com

Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims

Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
People

Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store! Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston!   The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. British singers Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding...
The Independent

‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy