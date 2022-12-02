ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash with out-of-control BMW

By David Propper, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFiQ5_0jUVImKt00

A Yonkers police sergeant was killed on the job Thursday when an out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran’s police vehicle, according to authorities.

The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the sergeant, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound when the BMW sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the unmarked cop car on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, police said.

“Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in a statement.

The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said.

The sergeant, who was the only one in the police car, was rushed to an area trauma center and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Yonkers police.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnfNY_0jUVImKt00
An out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran's police vehicle, according to authorities.
CBS Chopper 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPW4L_0jUVImKt00
The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.
CBS Chopper 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQPHN_0jUVImKt00
The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said.
CBS Chopper 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhPfj_0jUVImKt00
A Yonkers sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
@YonkersPD Twitter

The bus operator suffered non-life threatening injuries and some of the 30 bus riders were treated at the scene for minor injuries, cops said.

An investigation into the tragic crash is ongoing. The identity of the sergeant is being withheld pending family notification.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Yonkers Officer Hit By Car In Chase For Trio Wanted For NYC Carjacking

A police officer in Westchester County was struck by a car during a chase for three suspects wanted for carjacking in New York City. On Sunday, Dec. 4, around 3:15 p.m., police in Yonkers responded to the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue, where an occupied vehicle wanted in connection with the carjacking was seen, according to Yonkers Police.
Daily Voice

Uber Driver Struck On Route 17 After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger

An Uber driver was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said. The 31-year-old Yonkers driver pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.
Daily News

Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says

A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
NBC New York

Biker Killed in NYC Hit-and-Run, Driver Found Hiding in Nearby Building: Cops

A cyclist in Manhattan died in a hit-and-run crash so forceful, police said the rider's e-bike became lodged in the car that hit him. The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West 24th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. Police were called to the scene on a report of...
PIX11

NYPD issues new video of suspects in Bronx teen’s fatal shooting

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham. The footage — which was released along with two other clips previously obtained by PIX11 News showing the suspects approaching and, then, fleeing the shooting scene […]
Herald Community Newspapers

Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun

A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
Daily Voice

Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
New York Post

Man suspected of killing 1, injuring 2 others in three separate NYC shootings

A massive police manhunt was underway early Tuesday morning for a man they believe is responsible for three separate shootings in New York City that left a man dead, a teenage girl in grave condition and a wheelchair-bound senior injured, according to cops and sources. Sundance Oliver, 28, was first identified by police as the suspected gunmen in the Monday morning shooting of a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn and the killing of a 21-year-old man in Lower Manhattan hours later. In the first attack outside the Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights around 9:30 a.m., Oliver...
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Mahopac For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police

Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel in the area of West Lake Boulevard (Route 33), according to Carmel Police.
PIX11

Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
Shore News Network

NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers arrested multiple suspects wanted for an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon after a car stolen in a New York City carjacking was found in the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue. At around 3:14 PM, Yonkers police officer approached the vehicle and the three suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a motor vehicle accident. The suspects were then arrested by Yonkers police officers after a brief foot pursuit. During the incident, a Yonkers police officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the process and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects The post NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy