ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 1st

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lv259_0jUVIRkW00

Cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours with some patchy fog possible in low lying area across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only drop a few degree thanks to the cloud coverage with lows in the 50s and upper 40s.

Skies will clear out by the late morning hours with mostly clear skies throughout the region. Ample sunshine and increasing winds from the south will allow temperatures to climb up into the 70s for the majority of the viewing area.

Next cold front arrives on Saturday, dropping temperatures and increase cloud coverage throughout the region. An isolated showers will be possible with the cold front’s arrive but the most of the area will just see the increased clouds and dreary skies.

Next week, temperatures will stay above average with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s, with another cold front expected by the middle of next week, that front could usher in a second shot of some isolated rain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: The historic 2022 Irion County Hornets season comes to an end

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Irion County Hornets fall 88-60 against the #1 Abbott Panthers Saturday evening in the State Semifinal. It was a historic season for the Hornets as they advanced to the State Semifinals for the first time in program history, while also capturing their first area-round win in program history. Head coach Don […]
KLST/KSAN

“Free Sno® Day” at Bahama Buck’s

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the spirit of giving this holiday season Bahama Buck’s wants to say thank you by giving back to the community with a free Sno® up to 12 oz. to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. 2022 marks the 16th year that Bahama Buck’s has been […]
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Library to host Gift-Wrap-A-Thon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County has announced a Gift-Wrap-A-Thon set to take place on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sugg Community Room, located in the downtown location located at 33 W Beauregard Ave. The event is free for the public and will have all the wrapping needs so […]
KLST/KSAN

Kissing under the…dung-on-a-twig? – Facts and folklore about mistletoe

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A popular Christmas tradition evolves around mistletoe but there are a few facts about the festive plant some may not know. Despite having such a romantic reputation during the holidays the plant itself is much darker – bunches of mistletoes are called “witches brooms” and the white berries are toxic to […]
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Belles have a dominant performance over Texas A&M International

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Angelo State Belles got things started for us on the hardwood this afternoon against Texas A&M International. Landy Morrow driving it in for the Belles, but it’s out to Brighton Adams for the Belles and it’s a three. And a quick pass outside to Kenslee Konarik and she’ll drive it […]
KLST/KSAN

Keeping up with local rodeo legend, Ty Harris

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hometown cowboy and San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo endorsee, Ty Harris is currently competing at his fourth National Finals Rodeo. Harris currently has four NFR qualifications and placed 11th in the 2021 world standings. So far in 2022, he has won the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson Mississippi, the Newell […]
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest Lady Falcons are the 2022 Miles Ribs Tournament champions

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Veribest Lady Falcons defeat the Miles Lady Bulldogs 31-26 in the Miles Ribs Tournament. The Lady Falcons defeated the Cornerstone Lady Lions Friday night to advance to the championship. The Miles Lady Bulldogs captured their first win on Friday night against the Grape Creek Lady Eagles and then went on to […]
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs are the 2022 Miles Ribs Tournament Champions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs took on the Cornerstone Lions in the Championship game of the Miles Ribs Tournament. A defensive battle for sure during the first half, Jacob Vega gets this one to Cooper Ellison for the layup and it is good. A pass from Carson Ellison to Hayven Book, and that’ll […]
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: No. 2 Angelo State Rams end the season making history

SAN ANGELO, TX— The second-ranked Angelo State Rams football season comes to an end in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National Championship. The Rams tried to keep the momentum going, but ultimately fell 42-24 against the Colorado School of Mines. Overall, the Rams totaled 396 yards of offense including 323 yards through the […]
KLST/KSAN

Veteran suicide awareness during the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s the season of love, family, and Christmas cheer. But, for many U.S. veterans, the holiday season can be a difficult one. “We traditionally see those as times of getting together but a lot of veterans, a lot of active duty service members don’t have that luxury, they don’t feel like they […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy