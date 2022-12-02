Read full article on original website
KHBS
Washington County prosecutor says no charges in deadly dog attack
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Washington County prosecutor won't file charges in a deadly dog attack. A dog killed a toddler at a home in Springdale in Nov. 2022, Matt Durrett, prosecutor, told 40/29 News. There wasn't enough evidence to show that the child's family knew the dog was vicious,...
Springdale, Benton County police set Shop With a Cop plans
The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office have announced plans for their annual "Shop With a Cop" events.
Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers. Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate. "Our kids here get to have their...
nwahomepage.com
Whole Pet Announces New Location in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.
NWA nonprofit needs funds to support more women
Saving Grace, nonprofit that supports women, receives more than 150 applications but can only house 12 women. This year the nonprofit hosted its first Winter Market to raise awareness and funds for its work.
Prairie Grove community gathers to support teachers amid video controversy
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Parents gathered outside Prairie Grove Middle School on Monday, after outrage was sparked when the district showed staff a fake school shooting memorial video. On Friday, a special school board meeting was called where the middle school's principal and the district's superintendent announced they'd be...
Washington co. jail doctor who prescribed ivermectin is stepping down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Justice of the Peace Evelyn Ríos Stafford, Washington County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. The county...
KHBS
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states
ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
ksgf.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Pregnant Mother
(KTTS News) — A woman charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman from Arkansas has pleaded not guilty in federal court. Amber Waterman is charged with abducting Ashley Bush and shooting her to death. Bush and her baby were found dead in different locations in McDonald County. Federal prosecutors say...
ozarksfn.com
A Great Way of Life
PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – John B. and Emma J. Whitaker came to Arkansas from Mississippi in 1918 and purchased 210 acres in Prairie Grove, Ark. More than 100 years later, the land is still a part of the family and is still used for a cow/calf operation. “It’s a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
KHBS
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in deadly kidnapping of Ashley Bush
The Missouri woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman is scheduled to go before a jury in January. Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. She's charged with kidnapping resulting in death. The jury trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023. A...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
KHBS
Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
