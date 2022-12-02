ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Globe

Murphy must name interim Trenton City Council members

Five of seven Trenton City Council seats will be vacant on January 1 after a Superior Court Judge moved the runoff elections to January 24, which means Gov. Phil Murphy must fill the vacancies on an interim basis until the election results are certified around February 6. Until Murphy names...
rew-online.com

SCOPE Arranges $9.7M Sale and Financing of New Construction Mixed-Use Asset

Scope Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC (“SCOPE”), has announced the sale and acquisition financing for Oxford Flats, a six-story mixed-use asset located in the Olde Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. The property sold for $9,705,000, which equates to $323,500 per unit, inclusive of small format commercial. SCOPE marketed...
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in New Jersey, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
phillyyimby.com

Exterior Nearly Complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion in Market East, Center City

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that exterior construction is nearly complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion rising at 1101 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City. The building, rises 364 feet and 23 stories (19 stories if excluding mechanical floors) and comprises the bulk of East Market Phase 3, the final component of the mixed-use, multi-block East Market development. The $762 million medical facility, the single largest real estate investment in nearly 200-year history of Jefferson Health, will span around 462,000 square feet and feature over 300 examination rooms, as well as 58 infusion chairs, ten operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, imaging and lab services, a pharmacy, and more. The development team consists of Ennead Architects and Stantec as designers, Jefferson Health and National Real Estate Development as developers, and a joint venture of LF Driscoll and Hunter Roberts Construction Group as contractors.
timespub.com

Seeing the possibilities in eye care at Eye Associates of Bucks County

We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.
sanatogapost.com

Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour

The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments

Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

