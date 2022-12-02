We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.

