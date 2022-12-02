Read full article on original website
A $38M Project Turns Dilapidated Woodlyn Property into Senior Housing
A interior look at the new senior apartments at Kinder Park IVPhoto byMcDonald Building Co. There is space for up 250 people at a new $38 million senior housing and services building that opened last week at Kinder Park IV in Woodlyn, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy must name interim Trenton City Council members
Five of seven Trenton City Council seats will be vacant on January 1 after a Superior Court Judge moved the runoff elections to January 24, which means Gov. Phil Murphy must fill the vacancies on an interim basis until the election results are certified around February 6. Until Murphy names...
rew-online.com
SCOPE Arranges $9.7M Sale and Financing of New Construction Mixed-Use Asset
Scope Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC (“SCOPE”), has announced the sale and acquisition financing for Oxford Flats, a six-story mixed-use asset located in the Olde Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. The property sold for $9,705,000, which equates to $323,500 per unit, inclusive of small format commercial. SCOPE marketed...
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in New Jersey, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Nearly Complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion in Market East, Center City
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that exterior construction is nearly complete at Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion rising at 1101 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City. The building, rises 364 feet and 23 stories (19 stories if excluding mechanical floors) and comprises the bulk of East Market Phase 3, the final component of the mixed-use, multi-block East Market development. The $762 million medical facility, the single largest real estate investment in nearly 200-year history of Jefferson Health, will span around 462,000 square feet and feature over 300 examination rooms, as well as 58 infusion chairs, ten operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, imaging and lab services, a pharmacy, and more. The development team consists of Ennead Architects and Stantec as designers, Jefferson Health and National Real Estate Development as developers, and a joint venture of LF Driscoll and Hunter Roberts Construction Group as contractors.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
Camden waterfront to become more accessible with new trails and recreational boating
New projects to expand access to Camden’s waterfront and increase outdoor recreation will include hiking and biking paths, canoe and kayak docks, and even a floating classroom. The New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Camden County announced this week that a $3.2 million anonymous donation will help them to acquire...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
wdiy.org
Penn Students, Community Members Demand University Drop Disciplinary Actions Against Protestors
Students and community members are calling on the University of Pennsylvania to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. (Original air-date: 12/2/22)
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Convenience Store, Gas Station Proposed for Brooklawn; Property Has Been Vacant For Years
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Brooklawn Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Brooklawn Property LLC who seek approval to redevelop the long-closed gas station and convenience store at 706 Browning Lane. Plans call for the demolition of the existing one-story masonry service station,...
timespub.com
Seeing the possibilities in eye care at Eye Associates of Bucks County
We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
fox29.com
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business: "We are tired of this nonsense"
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business. A Philadelphia gas station owner fed up with incessant crime threatening his employees and customers hired heavily armed security guards to watch over his business. Neil Patel, operator of a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in...
