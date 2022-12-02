Testimony continues today in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent. Juan David Ortiz is charged with the murders of four women near Laredo in 2018. His trial was moved to Bexar County in a change of venue. On Friday, the jury saw more of the interrogation video that was recorded after Ortiz's arrest, including the part Ortiz admits to the killings. Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff's Office, who interviewed Ortiz, testified again. If convicted, Ortiz faces life in prison without parole.

20 HOURS AGO