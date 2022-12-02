Read full article on original website
bohemianrhapsody
4d ago
he needs to rot in jail for the heinous murders he committed!
Angie Espinosa
3d ago
let's wait & see if he'll be smiling for years in prison. what makes him better than his victims😂
KSAT 12
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
Jurors hear former U.S. Border Patrol agent confessing to 4 killings as 5th woman recounts her escape
Jurors in the capital murder trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent have heard a taped interview in which he confesses to the 2018 killings of four sex workers in South Texas. If convicted of capital murder, Juan David Ortiz, 39, faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors...
iheart.com
Trial Continues for Accused Serial Killer, Former Border Patrol Agent
Testimony continues today in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent. Juan David Ortiz is charged with the murders of four women near Laredo in 2018. His trial was moved to Bexar County in a change of venue. On Friday, the jury saw more of the interrogation video that was recorded after Ortiz's arrest, including the part Ortiz admits to the killings. Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff's Office, who interviewed Ortiz, testified again. If convicted, Ortiz faces life in prison without parole.
KENS 5
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
kgns.tv
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing 27 shots at law enforcement during an hours long standoff that was reported last month. Laredo Police received the call on Nov. 22 at around 6:18 p.m. saying that a man identified as Josue Perez was armed with a gun and wanted to hurt himself.
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who killed veteran; reward being offered
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is asking for the community's help to find the driver who hit and killed a 51-year-old U.S. Army veteran early in the morning of Nov. 27. Police officials said William Rogers was walking along East Evans Road on the far north side...
kgns.tv
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ever Varela-Galeano, 32. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last...
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
fox4news.com
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
KSAT 12
‘Just wanted to clean up the streets’: Confession, motive heard in day 5 of Border Patrol supervisor trial
SAN ANTONIO – After two days of interrogation video of an ex-Border Patrol supervisor being shown to the jury, his confession and motive were finally heard on Friday. Juan David Ortiz is on trial for capital murder in the deaths of four women in Webb County in 2018. The...
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street. Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old...
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
KSAT 12
Parents arrested after six missing children found safe, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – 9:11 p.m. Update:. Deputies confirm Jamie Davidson was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a warrant for interference with child custody. This comes after six missing children were found safe Saturday morning and their mother, Jacklyn, was arrested for interference with child custody. According to court...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
kgns.tv
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
