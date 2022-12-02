Read full article on original website
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?
The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside. I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.
Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
Tri-Cities is the Top Spot for Washington’s Best Grilled Cheese
I love food like the next guy, but most food does not cause anything resembling an emotional response from me. Then my wife brought me home this grilled cheese sandwich for lunch and it literally stopped time around me, it is that good. Turns out that half of all this company's franchise locations in Washington State are here in Tri-Cities. Lucky me!
Top Ten Things to do on a Tri-Cities Snow Day
A Tri-Cities snow day is a perfect opportunity to relax and have some fun. But if you're stuck indoors, it can be hard to know what to do with yourself. Here are ten of the best things to do on a snow day, so you can make the most of being snowed in. We only get these snow days a few times a year in the Tri-Cities so you might as well make the most of them.
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
PHOTOS: Two WSDOT plows hit in less than 24 hours
Two WSDOT plows hit in less than 24 hours A car after it crashed into a plow on state Route 904. (Washington Department of Transportation)
WHO HAS THE BEST RIBS IN WASHINGTON?
There is lots of good barbeque in Wenatchee and I have sampled most of it. Brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken but where are the beef ribs? OK, I have had the beef ribs at The Walk About Grill but I want true “low and slow” dinosaur-sized beef ribs. A few weeks ago on a Saturday, I decided I needed to go for a drive to visit a co-worker and my son, who live in the tri-cities. But that was an excuse because the best beef ribs I have ever tasted are at Porter's in Richland.
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
Update | Snow storm forces Tri-City school closures, delays. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees
Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
KSD Wants More Security in Schools
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District wants to put more security in its schools by hiring 21 new officers starting next year. Kennewick's plan is to have three new school resource officers in Chinook, Desert Hills and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools. It will also place a limited commission officer in all 17 elementary school and one at Legacy and Phoenix alternative high schools.
