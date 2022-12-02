Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
kttn.com
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
kttn.com
Crowder State Park to host Christmas nature story for kids
Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host an event Tuesday, December 20th where children can listen to a Christmas nature story, then make a craft. The event begins at 10 am at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. Hot cocoa and a snack will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Kay Barbara Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Missouri. She was...
kttn.com
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
kchi.com
Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes
Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
KMZU
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in 2-year-old child's death
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman has pleaded guilty in the death of a two year old child. Avery Nicole Young, 23, entered her plea at a hearing Thursday in Livingston County. Young pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. A co-defendant,...
kttn.com
Obituary: Ardona Lee Ward
Ardona Lee Ward, 92, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center, Cameron, Missouri. Donna was born March 6, 1930, in Mildred, Kansas to Harry Clair and Lula Blanche (Snyder) Wilson. Donna married Kenneth Ray Ward in Louis Town, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 28,...
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
