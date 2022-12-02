Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
Mars, meteors and more: December's must-see astronomy events
Mars is about to shine brighter than it has in years, and one of the top meteor showers of 2022 will also occur during a month chock-full of astronomy events. December features the longest nights of the year, and the final month of 2022 will be packed with astronomical happenings ranging from the most active annual meteor shower to the best views of Mars since 2020.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
msn.com
19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images
The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations.
Fireball lights up nighttime sky in Southeast Michigan
If you happened to look up at the night sky on Thursday and saw what appeared to be a fireball steaking above the horizon in Metro Detroit, you’re not alone.
Phys.org
Hubble views open cluster BSDL 2757
Bright, blue-white stars of the open cluster BSDL 2757 pierce through the rusty-red tones of gas and dust clouds in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image. Hubble captured the scene as part of a study looking at how dust in the Large Magellanic Cloud obscures ultraviolet light in four different star-forming regions of this nearby, irregular galaxy. The researchers studied growing, early-stage stars that are still accumulating mass from the clouds that envelop them. As gas and dust spirals toward a budding, young star, it releases ultraviolet light.
natureworldnews.com
Most-Awaited Astronomy Events This December 2022, From Cold Moon to Meteor Showers
Astronomy lovers will see much-awaited astronomy events this December 2022, from the cold moon and magnificent meteor showers starting this month. As many were excited about the coming Christmas and winter season, a recent forecast showed that the meteorological winter started on December 1, 2022. Winter lovers could also expect the astronomical winter on December 21, 2022.
marthastewart.com
The Final Full Moon of 2022 Will Peak This Week—Here's When to See December's Cold Moon
Look into the night sky this week and you'll spot the last full moon of 2022. This month's Cold Moon will turn full and reach peak illumination at approximately 11:09 p.m. EST on December 7, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This full moon will look a little different from...
Megatsunami swept over Mars after massive asteroid hit the Red Planet
A Martian megatsunami may have raced across the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended Earth's age of dinosaurs, a new study finds.
Hawaii volcano sprays fountains of lava in spectacular eruption
Fountains of lava and rivers of molten rock were spewing from the world's biggest volcano Friday, as the first eruption there in almost four decades showed no signs of abating. The molten rock was travelling at around 130 feet (40 meters) per hour and was still a few miles (kilometers) from the road.
The Full Cold Moon: December’s Full Moon in Gemini
During the Full Cold Moon of 2022, which takes place on December 7, the sun in Sagittarius opposes the moon in Gemini, which means discussions may come to a climax and information may come to light, and with this full moon joining Mars retrograde in Gemini, quite a bit of closure may take place!
Watch the moon pass in front of Uranus today (Dec. 5)
While distant Uranus will be covered in the night sky for many observers, amateur astronomers in other parts of Earth will be able to use the proximity of the moon and Uranus to spot the ice giant.
