Local government this week
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board is scheduled to receive an update on the Championship Rugby League’s cancellation of Nov. 12 games and to discuss direction for staff regarding continued support for the league.
Luna Events Venue debuts in Elko
ELKO – Looking to host a small party? Luna Events Venue is now taking bookings to plan your gathering in style. Located at 2715 Argent Ave. Suite 9, Luna Events is a place “where you can celebrate your special occasion in a private, intimate and beautiful location,” said owner Carmina Cazarin-Garcia.
Achievement night recognizes Elko County 4-H members
ELKO – The Elko County 4-H Program celebrated members, volunteers and supporters during their annual 4-H Achievement Night on Nov. 22 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Elko Euzkaldunak (Basque) Club, Elko Kiwanis Club, Elko Lions Club and Nasco Industrial Services and Supplies were presented with the Friend of 4-H Award. The award recognizes organizations and businesses that supported 4-H in meaningful ways.
COVID virus concentration rising in Elko
ELKO – The presence of COVID-19 virus detected in the city of Elko has been increasing over the past month, according to a report from Biobot Analytics. Sewage samples collected on Nov. 22 had an effective virus concentration of 378,140 genome copies per liter. That’s up from 178,158 in late October and 228,205 in early November, but lower than the 409,676 recorded in mid-September.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Man accused of kidnapping, rape, attempted murder
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested Saturday in Elko following a standoff in which a minor female was cut with a knife, raped and threatened to be killed, according to an Elko Police Department statement. Police were contacted at 4:50 a.m. by a caller who said a man...
