The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement of its McVickar House headquarters near the top of Main Street in the village. With six working trains on track—both HO and Lionel’s O gauge, as well as a stationary sample of the larger G (for Garden) gauge cars, the show offers a mesmerizing cross section of the Lilliputian world of rail transport.

1 DAY AGO