Related
Experts say Chula Vista’s new privacy policy falls short
Questions over Chula Vista's new privacy policy
Chula Vista officials claim a new policy bans the sale of data picked up by police surveillance tools, but privacy advocates warn most personal information could still lawfully be sold. In other news, Southwestern College and San Diego State University have just received grants to support more Hispanic students in healthcare careers. Plus, sea lions have made themselves quite at home at the Oceanside Harbor, and boat owners there don’t like it.
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
San Diego researcher ponders new insights on island habitats
New research out of San Diego found a critical link between islands and the oceans surrounding them, and how biologists should consider those connections when studying islands and their habitats. A Scripps Institution of Oceanography report suggested island habitats would be better understood if researchers didn’t try to divide them...
