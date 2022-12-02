ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday.

The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby Street in San Jacinto around 9 a.m. They found the elderly victim suffering from “several severe stab wounds,” authorities said.

The victim told deputies her son had stabbed her and then fled the scene. Authorities conducted an “extensive search” for the suspect, but he was nowhere to be found.

Officials say the search for Carlos spanned several counties across the southland before he was finally tracked down and arrested in San Diego County on Nov. 27.

He was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million dollars bail.

The elderly victim is still recovering from her injuries at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jess Vasquez at 951-791-3400.

Comments / 33

James Fleiter
4d ago

He'll do fine doin tall time. Maybe someone in the joint can give a payback from his Mom !.🤔👌🙌🙏🌎😎👍

Reply(6)
14
Eva Gonzalez
4d ago

wow that is so crazy how children are hurting their own parents ridiculous I pray for her fast recovery

Reply(2)
10
