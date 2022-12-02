(Adair Co) A Blockton man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, a Stuart Police Officer observed a black Jeep in the 1200 block of South Division Street that did not have a working license plate light. As the Jeep drove eastbound onto 110th Street, the Officer turned around to follow it. The Jeep then accelerated to a high rate of speed (75 mph) and refused to stop when the officer activated his lights and siren. The Jeep turned into a field and traveled north off road until it reached the south fence line of Interstate 80. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill, then fled on foot. Guthrie County K9 Deputy Jones and Stuart K9 Officer Irving tracked the suspect to the north across the interstate into another field. Driskill was located hiding in a waterway.

19 HOURS AGO