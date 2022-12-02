Read full article on original website
Related
Birmingham Police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have reported that they arrested one of their officers Sunday. According to BPD, officer Brandon Smith turned himself into custody of the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday. A warrant was obtained for Smith for domestic violence strangulation and a $5,000 bond. BPD was made aware of domestic […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in attempted murder of Moody officer, police say
A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a Moody police officer, authorities said Monday. A warrant was issued for Brian Keith Beasley, whose last known address was in Irondale, for attempted murder of a police officer, the Moody Police Department said in a Facebook post.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation underway after three people shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. We’re told one of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and has since died from his injuries.
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Unidentified person found dead in wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unidentified person was found dead in a wrecked vehicle on Shady Grove Road in Jefferson County on Sunday, Dec. 4, just after 8:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a passing motorist notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that was off […]
wvtm13.com
Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Jefferson County ravine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after finding his body inside a crashed vehicle Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., a driver passing by reported seeing a vehicle off Shady Grove Road, just north of Porter Road near Maytown. When deputies...
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa police investigating after homemade road spikes found near North River Yacht Club
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have launched a criminal investigation involving alleged road spikes near the North River Yacht Club parking lot. Investigators say the homemade spikes were deliberately sprinkled about because there was a Christmas party going on inside the clubhouse. This all happened Saturday night around 7:40,...
wbrc.com
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
Three shot, one critical at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham and injured three people around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, all three adults were taken to a local hospital, and the critically injured adult was transported to UAB Hospital. An individual told The […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
wvtm13.com
Palmerdale firefighters rescue child from burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A child is safe after being pulled from a burning house Sunday night in northern Jefferson County. Palmerdale firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 9:30 p.m. with a person trapped inside. When they arrived they saw heavy fire and smoke coming...
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
Comments / 0