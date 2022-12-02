For the first time in almost 50 years, Iowa will not hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses for Democrats. The national party has ousted the state from the number one position but could face a challenge from an Iowa law. Iowa cemented its status as an influential state in the political process during the 1976 presidential campaign when a little-known peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter burst onto the national political scene with folksy charm, moral charisma, and a genuine connection with Iowa farmers. Then, governor of Georgia, Carter won the Democratic caucus and was elected president.

1 DAY AGO