Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
kttn.com
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
(Missouri Independent) – Jennifer Sheils logs into her online portal for Missouri food benefits every day, refreshing the screen in the hopes that the state’s deposit of roughly $1,500 in summer supplemental grocery assistance has arrived. For months, Sheils, a mother of five in St. Charles, has waited...
kttn.com
Audio: Another pay raise could be on the horizon for Missouri state workers
(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
kttn.com
State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend beginning Friday, December 2, 2022. Forty-one-year-old Larry Huey of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. He was accused of speeding 105 miles an hour in a 70 zone and a lane violation. Huey posted bond in Clinton County.
kttn.com
Iowa challenges Democratic caucus “Demotion”
For the first time in almost 50 years, Iowa will not hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses for Democrats. The national party has ousted the state from the number one position but could face a challenge from an Iowa law. Iowa cemented its status as an influential state in the political process during the 1976 presidential campaign when a little-known peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter burst onto the national political scene with folksy charm, moral charisma, and a genuine connection with Iowa farmers. Then, governor of Georgia, Carter won the Democratic caucus and was elected president.
kttn.com
New study links childhood trauma with heart failure
Child-abuse prevention specialists in South Dakota and elsewhere say a new study underscores the need to protect kids from traumatic situations to avoid long-term physical health issues. International researchers have found a 14% increase in heart failure among adults who experienced one form of childhood maltreatment. Those with three to...
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
Comments / 0