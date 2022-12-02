ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
Audio: Another pay raise could be on the horizon for Missouri state workers

(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
Iowa challenges Democratic caucus “Demotion”

For the first time in almost 50 years, Iowa will not hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses for Democrats. The national party has ousted the state from the number one position but could face a challenge from an Iowa law. Iowa cemented its status as an influential state in the political process during the 1976 presidential campaign when a little-known peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter burst onto the national political scene with folksy charm, moral charisma, and a genuine connection with Iowa farmers. Then, governor of Georgia, Carter won the Democratic caucus and was elected president.
New study links childhood trauma with heart failure

Child-abuse prevention specialists in South Dakota and elsewhere say a new study underscores the need to protect kids from traumatic situations to avoid long-term physical health issues. International researchers have found a 14% increase in heart failure among adults who experienced one form of childhood maltreatment. Those with three to...
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.

