Palmerdale firefighters rescue child from burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A child is safe after being pulled from a burning house Sunday night in northern Jefferson County. Palmerdale firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 9:30 p.m. with a person trapped inside. When they arrived they saw heavy fire and smoke coming...
Contractor begins clearing out overgrowth at Shadowlawn Memorial Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jesse Washington's parents are buried at Shadowlawn Memorial Park. He visits the cemetery every few weeks to trim their burial plot. So, he knows how the neglected graveyard can frustrate the loved ones of those buried there. "Most of the time people come up here to...
Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County

An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year

WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments.  At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system.  Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Tuscaloosa police investigating after homemade road spikes found near North River Yacht Club

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have launched a criminal investigation involving alleged road spikes near the North River Yacht Club parking lot. Investigators say the homemade spikes were deliberately sprinkled about because there was a Christmas party going on inside the clubhouse. This all happened Saturday night around 7:40,...
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To help ensure that no family in Central Alabama goes hungry this holiday season, WVTM 13 is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive from Dec. 5-16. Follow the link above to make a one-time donation to the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama and directly impact the lives of thousands.
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire. The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems. Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke,...
Fighting the fentanyl overdose death crisis in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County is seeing an uptick in cocaine-fentanyl overdoses. This has become a new and growing concern for medical experts in the community. Executive director Ian Henyon is one of the certified staff members at Birmingham Recovery Center, in Hoover, helping people with substance abuse problems.
Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Birmingham's microtransit service expanded to nighttime hours and large service area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's microtransit service is now available at night and in expanded areas. According to a news release, Birmingham On-Demand riders can use the service from 8-11 p.m. in the City Center zone, including a large coverage area in Avondale and the west side of the city after 7 p.m.
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...

