fox35orlando.com

Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead

ORLANDO, Fla. - A third person has reportedly died after a fireworks fire broke out at a Magic in the Sky facility at an Orlando warehouse Thursday evening. Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.
fox35orlando.com

2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m. Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people...
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month. It comes just nine days after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident in the same spot.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
WESH

Deadly crash blocks lanes at busy Ocoee intersection

OCOEE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ocoee police are investigating a deadly crash at State Roads 429 and 50. Two lanes were opened eastbound on West Colonial Drive as of 7:30 p.m., Ocoee police said in an update. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
fox35orlando.com

Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
WESH

Deputies: Man killed in Orange County shooting identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified a man killed in a shooting on Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting on the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. They said they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was...
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
villages-news.com

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
WESH

Man drowns in Volusia County, beach officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials said a man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Beach Safety officials say the man had been working in the Orlando area. He'd joined friends and co-workers for lunch and went for a swim in the area of Bethune Beach and...

