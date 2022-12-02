Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead
ORLANDO, Fla. - A third person has reportedly died after a fireworks fire broke out at a Magic in the Sky facility at an Orlando warehouse Thursday evening. Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.
fox35orlando.com
2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m. Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people...
Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel. Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive. Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel. Police said a man was possibly shot in an area...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month. It comes just nine days after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident in the same spot.
Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
WESH
Deadly crash blocks lanes at busy Ocoee intersection
OCOEE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ocoee police are investigating a deadly crash at State Roads 429 and 50. Two lanes were opened eastbound on West Colonial Drive as of 7:30 p.m., Ocoee police said in an update. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
A Group Of Strangers Road Tripped Together After Their Florida Flight Got Canceled (VIDEOS)
Airport drama can happen anytime. Whether it’s about flight delays, seat-swapping situations, or flight cancelations, these scenarios tend to bring groups of random people together. That much was true for TikTok user Alanah (@alanahstory21), who shared a video from the Orlando, FL airport on December 4 explaining that she...
iheart.com
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
Woman dies after being struck by SUV while crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in east Orange County. Investigators said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street. Troopers said a driver in a green Ford Explorer was going northbound on Goldenrod Road...
WESH
Deputies: Man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified a man killed in a shooting on Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting on the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. They said they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was...
Orlando Drop-In Center gets makeover to help Central Florida homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — With rent rising through the roof, Floridians are facing and affordable housing costs, causing more people to become homeless. This year, more than 6,360 families reported being homeless statewide - a 19% increase from 2021. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “Florida is facing...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
itinyhouses.com
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
WESH
Man drowns in Volusia County, beach officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials said a man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Beach Safety officials say the man had been working in the Orlando area. He'd joined friends and co-workers for lunch and went for a swim in the area of Bethune Beach and...
Comments / 0